Norway star Erling Haaland has returned home from the 2026 World Cup without a trophy after a quarter-final defeat to England but with a $750 (£558) taxidermied raccoon tucked under his arm. The image of the Manchester City striker stepping off a plane cradling the stuffed animal has rapidly become one of the most shared images among his fans.

The raccoon has been identified as the 'Whiskey Raccoon' sold by Wild Bill's Western Store in Dallas, Texas, a novelty taxidermy piece posed upright and holding an empty bottle of alcohol. Haaland is understood to have bought it during Norway's stay in the United States for their World Cup campaign, according to reports, and later posted a photo on his official X account with the caption 'It followed me home'.

It followed me home 🦝🤣 pic.twitter.com/IwMhgv0CAb — Erling Haaland (@Erling) July 13, 2026

England Defeat Leaves Haaland Without Trophy

Haaland's journey home with only a raccoon for company comes after Norway's World Cup run ended against England. According to official World Cup match reports, England won the quarter-final 2–1, with Jude Bellingham scoring both goals and Haaland kept off the scoresheet for the first time in the tournament.

The forward was substituted late on after being largely contained by England's defence, a result that denied Norway a place in the semi-finals and left Haaland without the chance to lift a major international trophy.

Norway Frustrated by England Knockout

Haaland's father, former professional Alfie Haaland, has publicly argued that his country were 'robbed' by refereeing decisions in the match, pointing to a disallowed Norwegian goal and other contentious calls as reasons England progressed. He claimed England were effectively 'saved' by the referee, while tournament officials have stood by the use of goal-line technology and VAR during the game.

Really? Saved bye the referee. Hope you win the WC now. But feel we got robbed today. https://t.co/Lplf9uyOzM — Alfie Haaland (@alfiehaaland) July 12, 2026

An Unofficial 'Trophy' of Haaland's World Cup

Read more How Norwegian Striker Erling Haaland Became China's Favourite Star, Meme and 'Ha Bao' Icon How Norwegian Striker Erling Haaland Became China's Favourite Star, Meme and 'Ha Bao' Icon

The image shows a player leaving without silverware but carrying a quirky, high-priced souvenir from Texas, capturing both the sporting disappointment and the off-pitch persona that made him one of the World Cup's most talked-about figures.

Social Media Reactions to the Raccoon

Online reaction to the raccoon photograph has largely combined humour and affection. Supporters have joked that the stuffed animal is Haaland's 'real trophy' from the World Cup, while meme creators have edited the image alongside pictures of the official competition silverware to highlight the contrast.

It was a typical response in a flood of playful replies, as fans seized on the raccoon photo as Haaland's latest oddly perfect souvenir from America.

Some Norway fans have also described the raccoon as a 'consolation prize' after the England defeat, using light‑hearted comments to soften the blow of elimination and celebrate the player's willingness to embrace eccentricity.

Who knew this would be his piece of Americana he took as his souvenir? He’ll always have fond memories of his time in the US 🤣 — EMG326 (@emg326idaho) July 13, 2026

Vikings always bring cultural artifacts home from their summer trips! Great run by @Erling at @FIFAWorldCup and welcome home to Norway! — The Outer Watch (@theouterwatch) July 13, 2026

i hate euros and football after the england match but cannot stop loving Haaland — Mister Value (@udabestusmert) July 13, 2026

A Different Kind of World Cup Legacy

For Norway, the primary legacy of the tournament will be a rare deep run at a World Cup and a narrow defeat to one of the favourites. For Haaland personally, the legacy appears more complicated: he leaves without the trophy many expected him to challenge for, but with a growing reputation as a modern footballer who understands the power of image, humour and viral moments.

The sight of a $750 (£558) stuffed raccoon being carried down the steps of a plane has become a key part of how this World Cup will be remembered in relation to him. In that sense, the raccoon is more than a curiosity from a Texas gift shop; it represents the collision of elite sport, global celebrity and online culture.