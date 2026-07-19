An 11-minute, star-studded halftime concert featuring BTS, Justin Bieber, Madonna and Shakira will break with nearly a century of World Cup tradition during Spain's clash with Argentina at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, July 19, with viewers in the US able to watch live on Fox and Telemundo and fans in the UK tuning in via the BBC and ITV.

The men's football showpiece will create history as the first World Cup final to stage a full halftime show, with kick-off at 3 p.m. Eastern Time and the performance expected to start between 3:45 p.m. and 4:15 p.m. Eastern. US audiences can also stream coverage on Fubo and Peacock.

The introduction of a live concert during the interval breaks a 96-year pattern of strictly athletic intermissions. International football regulations state that the half-time interval should not exceed 15 minutes unless the referee gives permission.

Football's governing body is seeking an extended pause of around 25 to 30 minutes to accommodate staging, though it has not confirmed a final duration.

Reports have suggested that setting up the stage on the pitch will take around seven minutes, followed by an 11-minute performance and another seven minutes for dismantling, prompting some players to raise concerns about extended time off the ball.

Unveiling The Star Lineup For The World Cup Final Halftime Show

The line-up, curated by Coldplay's Chris Martin, blends global pop appeal with established football anthems. South Korean pop group BTS will return following their military hiatus, which concluded in time for their comeback album, Arirang.

Joining them is Canadian pop icon Justin Bieber, a late addition who remains the sole musical representative of Canada. This musical collective will perform before the second half resumes.

American pop singer Madonna is also set to perform, bringing her eclectic sporting affinities to the New Jersey stage. Alongside her is Colombian singer Shakira, who holds the record for the most successful tournament anthem with her 2010 hit.

Shakira previously performed at the opening ceremony in Mexico City alongside Burna Boy, who also joins Sunday's lineup. Conductor Gustavo Dudamel and the PS22 Chorus will add classical depth to the highly debated pop performance.

Logistical Backlash And Where To Watch The World Cup Final Halftime Show

Beyond the musical performers, the new format has triggered significant pushback regarding pitch conditions. A similar entertainment trial at the Club World Cup featured artists performing off the main pitch to protect the grass.

This time, constructing a large concert stage directly on the playing surface risks compounding field issues that players have previously criticised at MetLife Stadium. More pressing for managers is the prolonged period of player inactivity during this crucial match.

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A closing ceremony will occur 90 minutes before kickoff, featuring Post Malone, Tom Cruise, Laura Pausini, and streamer IShowSpeed. For home viewers trying to catch the main event, the broadcast begins well before the music starts.

American viewers can access free over-the-air coverage through Fox and Telemundo, while UK audiences can switch between the BBC and ITV.

The final whistle will determine the world champions, but this broadcast experiment could redefine football entertainment for millions watching around the world.