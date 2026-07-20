Spain's second men's World Cup title was decided in extra time as they beat Argentina in New York New Jersey, but it was a missed yellow card for a heavy first-half challenge on Dani Olmo that lit the touchpaper in the stands and dominated the early drama.

The incident helped turn a tense, tactical final in front of 80,000 supporters into a night of sustained frustration and scrutiny of the officials.

His strike instantly made him one of the most talked-about footballers in the world. Here's what you should know about the Spanish forward and winger who scored the only goal in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final.

Early Flashpoint And Stadium Anger In World Cup Final

Spain secured their second men's football world title on Sunday afternoon following a gruelling extra-time victory over Argentina in a match that provided a tense conclusion at the New York New Jersey Stadium.

The 80,000 supporters in attendance witnessed a tight tactical battle that completed a men's and women's tournament double for the Spanish federation.

A major talking point emerged during the first half. A heavy challenge on Spanish midfielder Dani Olmo resulted in a missed yellow card, fuelling stadium anger as thousands of fans directed their frustration toward the stands.

Heading into the weekend, both sides arrived with significant records on the line. Argentina were aiming for a fourth global crown and for the first consecutive tournament wins since Brazil's victories in 1958 and 1962, having claimed the trophy in Qatar four years earlier.

Spain were chasing their first men's victory since 2010, building on the momentum of their women's team lifting the cup in Australia in 2023. Spanish co-captain Aitana Bonmati presented the match ball ahead of kick-off to highlight that recent triumph, setting the stage for the afternoon.

Cagey First Half And Controversial Call

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The match began under a bright sun. These were ideal conditions for the crowd but perhaps slightly too warm for a high-intensity pressing game.

Spain, dressed in their traditional red, settled into their rhythm almost immediately against an Argentina side in classic blue and white stripes.

Lamine Yamal created the first genuine opportunity by playing a quick one-two passing sequence into the box, but Argentine goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez parried his near-post strike away.

Unai Simon matched that at the other end minutes later, racing off his line to intercept an Argentine counter-attack.

Despite the early movement, the first half became a cautious affair defined by Spanish possession and physical Argentine defending.

The turning point for the crowd arrived near the halfway line when Alexis Mac Allister brought down Olmo with a clumsy challenge. The referee awarded a free kick to Spain but opted against issuing a yellow card.

Within moments, much of the stadium seemed to turn its attention away from the pitch and toward the VIP boxes. Chanting the name of football governing body president Gianni Infantino, the Spanish supporters voiced their displeasure in unison.

The unpunished challenge increased the tension between the two sides, setting a physical tone for the remainder of the half as anger rippled through the crowd for several minutes.

Injuries, Missed Chances And Defensive Gridlock

The physical demands of the match became clear as the afternoon wore on. Argentina suffered a setback late in the first half when Lisandro Martinez went down injured.

It remained unclear exactly what caused the issue, but the defender immediately indicated he needed to come off. Veteran centre-back Nicolas Otamendi stepped onto the pitch to replace him, forcing a reshuffle.

Neither side managed to break the deadlock during regular time. Spain pressed forward but found themselves repeatedly frustrated by a deep defensive wall. Marc Cucurella flashed a low left-footed shot wide of the target, while Mikel Oyarzabal tested the keeper from the edge of the box without success.

The frustration extended to the sidelines, with the Spanish bench leaping to their feet in anger when Nicolas Tagliafico grabbed Yamal and brought him down on the touchline without conceding a foul.

Extra-Time Drama As Spain Finally Break Through

Argentina struggled to register a single shot on goal throughout the second half, relying on defensive organisation to force an additional thirty minutes. Spain eventually broke the deadlock during extra time to take a narrow lead.

They immediately looked to double their advantage. Ferran Torres broke free for a one-on-one encounter with Martinez and buried the ball in the back of the net, only for the assistant referee to raise the offside flag.

Nico Williams then beat Nahuel Molina on the left flank, creating a chance to kill the game. All the winger had to do was pass the ball to Torres, but he mis-hit the delivery and sent it out for a goal kick.

Argentina committed players forward in the closing moments. Lionel Messi curled a dipping cross onto the roof of the net, and Simeone hammered a low drive just over the crossbar during the five minutes of stoppage time.

The full-time whistle confirmed Spain as world champions, leaving the Argentine squad on the turf as red shirts flooded the pitch.