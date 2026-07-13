Fresh claims about the final weeks of fitness influencer Connor Murphy's life have emerged after fellow 'looksmaxxing' creator Androgenic claimed Murphy believed injecting gold could unlock 'special powers' before his fatal drowning in Thailand.

The claims surfaced days after the 32-year-old died after fleeing police into a lake in Samut Prakan, where authorities continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding his death.

According to Androgenic, Murphy became fixated on gold after convincing himself it could enhance intelligence and allow him to access higher levels of consciousness.

The influencer stressed that his account was based on conversations with Murphy before his death and has not been confirmed by investigators or medical authorities. Toxicology and post-mortem examinations remain pending.

Murphy Believed Gold Had 'Special Powers'

In a viral video shared on X that has since amassed 14 million views, Androgenic alleged Murphy believed gold was a 'gate-kept mineral' whose supposed benefits had been hidden from the public.

Androgenic reveals the details of how and why his close friend, fitness influencer, and looksmaxer Connor Murphy died 💔



“He started to get this fixation on gold. He started to believe that gold was some gatekept mineral by the higher-ups that basically gives you special powers… pic.twitter.com/6U9eAvF09g — Clavicular Updates (@Clav0Updates) July 10, 2026

He claimed Murphy became convinced the precious metal could improve intelligence and unlock extraordinary abilities after reading an unverified study.

'A few weeks later he started the experiment. He was injecting gold,' Androgenic said.

The content creator further claimed Murphy believed the injections would allow him to access 'other dimensions' and heightened states of consciousness. None of these claims have been substantiated by Thai authorities or medical experts.

Read more Connor Murphy Drowned After 'Erratic' Episode: Chilling Photos of 'Looksmaxxing' Influencer's Thailand Home Revealed Connor Murphy Drowned After 'Erratic' Episode: Chilling Photos of 'Looksmaxxing' Influencer's Thailand Home Revealed

According to Androgenic, Murphy's alleged obsession intensified in the weeks before his death. He claimed the influencer developed skin discolouration consistent with suspected gold poisoning, painted parts of his home with gold paint and displayed increasingly erratic behaviour.

Androgenic also alleged Murphy was seen running through his neighbourhood covered in blood before police were called.

He claimed Murphy fled the scene before eventually entering a nearby lake.

These accounts remain allegations made by Murphy's friend and have not been independently verified.

Murphy's Fatal Drowning In Thailand

Thai authorities confirmed Murphy died after entering a lake near the luxury property where he had been staying in Samut Prakan on 7 July.

Divers recovered his body around 20 metres from the shore following a search lasting approximately 30 minutes. Police said an initial examination found no signs of assault.

Fitness and "looksmaxxing" influencer Connor Murphy has reportedly died following a drowning incident in Thailand.



🎥: Viral Press pic.twitter.com/lRPWSOSO79 — TMZ (@TMZ) July 8, 2026

According to The Bangkok Post, witnesses told police Murphy had been behaving erratically before officers attempted to intervene. He then ran towards the lake and entered the water before disappearing beneath the surface.

Investigators also recovered two unused syringes and unidentified white pills from Murphy's vehicle.

Authorities have not linked those items to Androgenic's allegations about gold injections or indicated that any substance contributed to Murphy's death. The cause of death remains under investigation pending autopsy and toxicology results.

Androgenic Pays Tribute

Despite describing Murphy's final weeks as deeply troubling, Androgenic paid tribute to the influencer, saying he believed his friend was often misunderstood while struggling with his mental health.

'I miss him deeply. And I wish he didn't do that,' he said.

Murphy rose to prominence through bodybuilding, fitness, and prank videos, attracting more than 2.4 million YouTube subscribers before later becoming associated with the 'looksmaxxing' community.

His death has prompted an outpouring of tributes from friends and fellow creators as investigators continue examining the circumstances surrounding his final hours.

If you or someone you know is experiencing mental or emotional distress or is considering self-harm, please reach out for help. You can contact 988 in the US and Canada to reach the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, or visit 988lifeline.org. Support is free, confidential, and available 24/7. In the UK, you can contact Samaritans on 116 123.