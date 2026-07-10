Riot police clashed with crowds launching fireworks and throwing debris on London's Edgware Road late Thursday after France beat Morocco 2-0 in their World Cup quarter-final in Boston, with footage circulating online appearing to show one officer down on the road.

Hundreds of fans had packed the west London street, home to a large Middle Eastern and North African community, to watch the match. When the final whistle confirmed Morocco's exit, celebration curdled into confrontation as smoke filled the air and supporters climbed on traffic lights and passing vehicles.

Riots erupted across London after Morocco’s World Cup elimination against France. pic.twitter.com/g05qe6YdS9 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) July 9, 2026

Rows of officers in riot gear marched to break up the crowds near the junction with Seymour Street, and paramedics treated one man at the scene. The Metropolitan Police hadn't released details about the reportedly injured officer or the scale of its operation by early Friday.

London Burns While Paris Parties

The disorder unfolded nowhere near the tournament itself. The 2026 World Cup is being staged across the US, Canada, and Mexico, yet the night's ugliest scenes erupted in the British capital rather than in any host city.

Many braced for the French capital to erupt regardless of the result. Instead, Paris resembled a street party. Cars crawled along the Champs-Élysées with French and Moroccan flags out windows as supporters celebrated side by side. Those fears weren't baseless. French officials reported more than 890 arrests and 178 injured officers during unrest following Paris Saint-Germain's Champions League victory in May.

Second Flashpoint on Edgware Road in a Week

Thursday's clashes followed a pattern. Similar scenes broke out after Egypt's quarter-final win on 3 July, but their round of 16 exit on 7 July ended peacefully despite disputed officiating decisions that pushed Egypt to lodge a formal complaint with the Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA).

Edgware Road itself has now seen major disturbances twice in a week. When Egypt beat Australia on penalties on 3 July, around 1,000 people gathered on the street, according to the Metropolitan Police, and one man broke his arm after a car struck him as celebrations soured.

Hakimi Plays On With Rape Trial Ahead

Morocco's elimination ends a tournament their captain played under a criminal case's shadow. The Versailles appeals court confirmed on 19 June that Achraf Hakimi will stand trial on a rape charge over 2023 allegations, which the defender denies. Hakimi has since taken his challenge to France's highest court, the Court of Cassation.

Head coach Mohamed Ouahbi backed his captain throughout the tournament. 'We're behind him, he's very relaxed, and hopefully he's going to show he's the best wingback in the world,' Ouahbi told reporters.

Morocco still leave with history, becoming the first African nation to reach more than one World Cup quarter-final.

Why Semi-Final Night Could Test More Cities

Kylian Mbappé's eighth goal of the tournament, which draws him level with Lionel Messi at the top of the scoring charts, and an Ousmane Dembélé strike sent France into a Bastille Day semi-final against the winner of Spain and Belgium at Dallas Stadium on 14 July.

France have won all six of their matches so far and are chasing a third consecutive World Cup final. The winner in Dallas will play for the trophy at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on 19 July.