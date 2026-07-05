Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc ended his near two‑year wait for victory with a British Grand Prix win at Silverstone, then openly admitted he was relieved fans were denied a final racing restart.

The 52‑lap race finished under a late Safety Car, easing the pressure on the Monegasque, who feared severely cold tyres would cost him the lead and said the low‑key conclusion was exactly what he needed to secure the win safely.

Leclerc has endured a difficult 2026 season prior to this result. The Ferrari driver had not stood on a podium since the Japanese Grand Prix in March and suffered setbacks with crashes at both Monaco and Barcelona, while being outpaced by team‑mate Lewis Hamilton over recent weekends.

Overcoming Mercedes At The British Grand Prix

The victory broke a drought stretching back to the 2024 United States Grand Prix. It was a race defined by a strong start from Ferrari. Leclerc immediately seized the initiative when the lights went out, jumping Mercedes polesitter Kimi Antonelli to take the lead. From there, he managed to extend his advantage over Hamilton and Antonelli during the first stint.

Strategy played a key role in the middle phase of the race. Leclerc gave up his position at the front of the pack when he entered the pit lane for his sole tyre change. He reclaimed the lead once Antonelli made his corresponding stop, although the Mercedes driver emerged with fresher rubber.

Antonelli used his tyre advantage to close the gap, returning to the track on rubber that was 10 laps newer than Leclerc's. The Mercedes was closing in quickly, and Leclerc acknowledged that keeping the Italian behind him would have been demanding. 'With Kimi it would have been close,' Leclerc conceded. 'He was very fast when he was coming towards me, so it would have been very difficult to keep that first place.'

That impending battle was cancelled when the Mercedes suffered an unspecified car issue that forced Antonelli to drop back. 'Then I heard he had a problem, so I was like okay, I have quite a big gap, it should be straightforward,' Leclerc recounted. It was a turn of events that gave Leclerc a crucial buffer just as the pressure built.

Why A Safety Car Finish Suited Leclerc

A late incident then triggered a Safety Car deployment that kept the race neutralised until the chequered flag. While many motorsport fans dislike a procession to the finish line, the race leader viewed the situation differently.

Leclerc was open about his relief, explaining that the slow pace behind the Safety Car had compromised his tyre temperatures. He noted the procedure before the race was fully neutralised. 'But then the Safety Car at the end, and then for whatever reason, I think some back markers had to pass us so I did all the Safety Car at 100, 120kph,' he detailed.

'My tyres were completely cold,' Leclerc explained. 'So I was sceptical about the restart. It's not great for the fans that are here at the track, but in the helmet I was happy that there was not a restart to keep that win. It feels really good.'

Had the race gone green for a final sprint, the lack of tyre temperature would have left the Ferrari vulnerable. The cold rubber would have provided less grip through high‑speed corners.

Finding The British Grand Prix Sweet Spot Again

The weekend marked a clear shift in form and confidence for the driver. Leclerc revealed that he felt a noticeable change in the car's performance between the Sprint race and Main Qualifying on Saturday, giving him the baseline needed to put together a strong Sunday.

'It feels incredible,' he stated. 'Unfortunately the end was maybe not the one I will have dreamt of, but to win after the last few weekends that have been particularly difficult, all the work that we put into trying to get the feeling back in the car.'

He explained that the engineering team had found a promising set‑up direction between Saturday sessions. The main objective for Sunday was proving those changes would translate to long race stints.

'I felt like I had found something yesterday between the Sprint and Qualifying but I had to confirm that today,' Leclerc added. 'And today, the feeling was back where it needs to be. I'm so incredibly happy.'

The result not only ends a winless spell but also eases some of the recent scrutiny around Ferrari. The questions over set‑up issues and intra‑team battles have been parked for now.