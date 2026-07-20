The 2026 FIFA World Cup final wasn't only historic because Spain lifted the trophy. It also marked the tournament's first-ever half-time show, with FIFA borrowing a page from the NFL's Super Bowl by inviting some of the world's biggest music stars to perform.

While the 11-minute spectacle divided football fans, it brought together artists whose combined estimated fortunes exceed $2 billion (£1.5 billion). Beyond chart-topping careers, each performer has built a lucrative brand through touring, endorsements, business ventures, and investments.

The World Cup final's first-ever halftime show featured some of the biggest names in music, transforming football's biggest event into a Super Bowl-style entertainment spectacle. Watch highlights from the performance below.

Were the Performers Paid?

FIFA has not disclosed how much, if anything, performers were paid for appearing in the inaugural World Cup final half-time show.

Unlike the NFL's Super Bowl, where headline acts typically perform without a standard appearance fee while benefiting from global exposure, FIFA has not revealed whether Madonna, Justin Bieber, Shakira, Coldplay, BTS or Burna Boy received guaranteed payments or performed primarily for the promotional value of the event.

As a result, it is not possible to determine who earned the most from the performance itself. Instead, the artists can be compared by their estimated net worths, which reflect decades of music sales, touring, endorsements, and business ventures.

Madonna: The Queen of Pop and the Richest Performer

Estimated net worth: $850 million

Madonna remains the wealthiest artist in the line-up. The 67-year-old American singer has sold more than 400 million records worldwide and transformed herself into one of the music industry's most successful businesswomen through global tours, fashion collaborations, publishing, and entertainment ventures.

She has six children and was previously married to actor Sean Penn and British film director Guy Ritchie. Her opening performance reinforced her status as one of pop music's most enduring global icons.

Justin Bieber: Teen Sensation Turned Global Superstar

Estimated net worth: $300 million

Canadian singer Justin Bieber rose to fame after being discovered on YouTube as a teenager and has since become one of the world's highest-earning pop artists. His wealth comes from record sales, international tours, endorsement deals, and the reported sale of his music catalogue.

Bieber has been married to model Hailey Bieber since 2018, with the couple welcoming their first child in 2024. Although his acoustic performance contrasted with the show's high-energy production, his appearance added one of the biggest names in modern pop to FIFA's entertainment line-up.

Shakira: Football's Most Familiar Voice

Estimated net worth: $300 million

Few artists have stronger ties to football than Colombian superstar Shakira. Her 2010 World Cup anthem 'Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)' remains one of the tournament's defining songs, while her latest appearance continued that long-standing relationship with FIFA.

The singer built her fortune through music, touring, fragrances, television projects, and commercial partnerships. She shares two sons with former Barcelona defender Gerard Piqué, although the pair separated in 2022 after more than a decade together.

Chris Martin and Coldplay Bring British Star Power

Estimated net worth: $220 million

Representing one of Britain's most successful bands, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin has enjoyed more than two decades of commercial success through album sales, sold-out world tours, and songwriting royalties.

Martin, who was previously married to actress Gwyneth Paltrow and has two children, performed 'Believe in Love' alongside a children's choir as part of the half-time production.

BTS: K-Pop's Global Phenomenon

Combined estimated net worth: More than $150 million

South Korean supergroup BTS brought K-pop to football's biggest stage with a performance of 'Dynamite'. The seven-member group has become one of the most influential acts in modern music through record-breaking album sales, global tours, merchandise, and luxury brand endorsements.

Although members have pursued solo projects in recent years, BTS remains one of the world's most commercially successful music groups.

Burna Boy: Africa's Grammy-Winning Star

Estimated net worth: Around $30 million

Nigerian singer Burna Boy completed FIFA's star-studded line-up. The Grammy Award winner has helped take Afrobeats to mainstream audiences through international tours and collaborations with artists including Ed Sheeran, Stormzy, and Justin Bieber.

Known for keeping much of his personal life private, Burna Boy joined Shakira to perform 'Dai Dai', one of the tournament's official songs.

Who Came Out on Top?

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While FIFA has kept financial arrangements confidential, Madonna clearly tops the line-up in overall wealth. Her estimated $850 million fortune is almost three times that of the next richest performers, Justin Bieber and Shakira, reflecting decades of touring, music sales and business ventures rather than earnings from a single performance.