Charles Leclerc ended his long wait for victory with an emotional British Grand Prix win at Silverstone, declaring 'the feeling was back' after finally breaking his 2026 slump.

The Ferrari driver took his first victory since the 2024 United States Grand Prix, beating Mercedes polesitter Kimi Antonelli off the line and then holding on through a tense, safety-car-affected finish to halt a difficult run of results.

The 2026 season had been a difficult spell of mounting frustration for the Monegasque before this weekend. Leclerc had not stood on the podium since the Japanese Grand Prix in March, suffering heavy crashes in both Monaco and Barcelona. He had also been consistently outpaced by team-mate Lewis Hamilton, which made this clean, decisive result important for his championship hopes.

Charles Leclerc Rebuilds Confidence At Silverstone

The strain of his recent form was clear as Leclerc reflected on his performance. 'It feels incredible,' he told the press straight after the race. While he acknowledged that ending the Grand Prix behind the safety car was not the finish he had imagined, the relief of winning after several difficult weekends outweighed any disappointment.

The Ferrari camp had been working hard in recent weeks and, according to Leclerc, put in an immense amount of effort to try to get the feeling back in the car.

There were encouraging signs earlier in the weekend. Leclerc said he had found something positive between the sprint and qualifying on Saturday, though he stressed the need to confirm that speed in race trim.

That confirmation arrived on Sunday afternoon. He said the feeling was back where it needed to be and was pleased to have delivered under pressure.

The race itself was a strong display of strategy and pace. Leclerc jumped Antonelli at the start, establishing an early lead over both Hamilton and the Mercedes rookie.

He only briefly lost first place during his scheduled pit stop and returned to the front once Antonelli stopped for fresh tyres, with Ferrari executing a straightforward strategy from the pit wall.

How Leclerc Managed The Late Mercedes Pressure

The final stint brought a new level of pressure for the leading Ferrari. On tyres that were 10 laps fresher, Antonelli began closing rapidly. The speed of the Mercedes made keeping the lead increasingly difficult as the laps counted down.

Leclerc admitted that 'with Kimi it would have been close,' noting how fast his rival was closing in. It was a situation that tested his composure, but the balance shifted just as a direct fight seemed likely.

Before a wheel-to-wheel battle could develop, Antonelli suffered a car problem that dropped him down the order.

Leclerc was told of the issue on the radio and recalled thinking, 'Okay, I have quite a big gap, it should be straightforward,' given the time cushion he now had. However, a late safety car then changed the final stages of the race.

With backmarkers needing to pass the leaders to unlap themselves, the pace behind the safety car was very slow. Leclerc said he was circulating at between 100 and 120kph, which caused his tyres to lose temperature.

This drop in grip left him unsure about his chances of defending the lead if racing resumed and he was aware he would be at a disadvantage compared with the cars behind on warmer tyres.

The race finished behind the safety car, confirming victory for Ferrari. Leclerc accepted that an ending like this is not ideal for spectators at the track but said he was relieved in the car. The lack of a restart meant he could secure the win without taking risks on cold tyres.

After months of frustration, he crossed the line satisfied that he had completed the task, summing up the result by saying the win 'feels really good.'