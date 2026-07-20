A brief exchange during the 2026 FIFA World Cup final medal ceremony has become one of the tournament's most talked-about moments, with footage appearing to show Argentina defender Cristian Romero bypassing US President Donald Trump's handshake.

The incident unfolded moments after Argentina's 1-0 extra-time defeat to Spain at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, quickly shifting attention from the result on the pitch to an awkward moment on the runners-up podium.

As the video spread rapidly across social media, fans focused on Romero greeting other dignitaries while seemingly skipping Trump during the medal presentation.

Cristian Romero's Donald Trump Handshake Moment

Cristian Romero was among the Argentina players receiving runners-up medals following the World Cup final. Donald Trump joined FIFA president Gianni Infantino and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum in presenting medals to both finalists and handing out the tournament's individual awards.

Video from the ceremony appears to show Romero shaking hands with Infantino before greeting Sheinbaum, while not engaging with Trump, who stood between the two officials. The Tottenham Hotspur defender continued along the presentation line after receiving his medal.

el cuti romero le negó el saludo a donald trump. pic.twitter.com/bAJhC7Eo3R — make argentina gay again (@makearggayagain) July 19, 2026

The apparent handshake snub was quickly shared across social media platforms, attracting millions of views and prompting widespread discussion. Although many users interpreted the exchange as deliberate, Romero has not publicly commented on the incident or explained his actions.

The footage has since become one of the most widely discussed clips from the 2026 World Cup final, generating almost as much attention as the match itself.

Spain Beat Argentina to Win the 2026 World Cup Final

The awkward medal ceremony followed a tense final settled only after extra time. Spain defeated Argentina 1-0 thanks to Ferran Torres' strike in the 106th minute, securing La Roja's second FIFA World Cup title after their historic triumph in 2010.

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Argentina struggled to create clear chances throughout the match and were unable to defend the trophy they won in Qatar four years earlier.

Romero started alongside Lisandro Martínez in central defence but was substituted in the 70th minute after appearing to pick up an injury. Martínez had already been forced off before half-time with an injury of his own, leaving Argentina's defence depleted during the closing stages.

Spain's disciplined performance ultimately proved enough to end Argentina's title defence and lift football's biggest prize once again.

Donald Trump Draws Mixed Reaction at MetLife Stadium

The apparent handshake snub was not the only moment involving the US president that drew attention during the final.

Trump walked onto the pitch with Gianni Infantino before the medal presentation and was met with audible boos and whistles from sections of the crowd inside MetLife Stadium. Reports from the venue said the crowd noise noticeably increased during his appearance.

After presenting Spain with the World Cup trophy, Trump briefly remained alongside the celebrating players as they prepared for the traditional trophy lift. Infantino then subtly encouraged him to step aside before the champions celebrated with the trophy.

Trump also attracted headlines during Chelsea's FIFA Club World Cup celebrations at the same stadium the previous summer, when he remained alongside captain Reece James during the trophy presentation.