A newly released national poll has revealed deep-seated public dissatisfaction with the current direction of the United States, leaving the president's popularity stuck in a familiar trough. The fresh data highlights how mounting anxieties over key domestic and foreign policy decisions are weighing heavily on the electorate this summer.

While support among his core base remains intact, the administration faces an increasingly steep uphill battle to win back vital independent voters ahead of the upcoming midterm elections.

Only 37% of Americans approve of Donald Trump's performance in office, according to a new Economist/YouGov survey that underscores the president's ongoing difficulties in maintaining voter support, with his numbers sitting just above historic lows.

NEW Economist/YouGov Jul 10-13

% who approve | disapprove of Donald Trump

U.S. adult citizens 37% | 59% (-22)

Last week 35% | 61% (-25)

Start of term 49% | 43% (+6)



Dem 5% | 94%

Ind 24% | 67%

Rep 83% | 15%



18-29: 28% | 68%

65+: 43% | 54%

(Link in reply) pic.twitter.com/T4A5Mb9DHH — YouGov America (@YouGovAmerica) July 14, 2026

Poll Shows Broad Voter Discontent

Conducted between 10 and 13 July among 1,616 participants, the survey found that 59% of respondents view Trump negatively, with a margin of error of 3.3 percentage points. Additionally, 54% of those surveyed believe the global reputation of the United States has declined since his second term began. Beyond his overall leadership ratings, most respondents also gave a negative assessment of his handling of the conflict with Iran.

🚨 Trump's approval ratings are taking a nosedive as tensions rise with the Iran conflict! Is this the tipping point for his administration? Dive into the drama and see why the nation is buzzing! 📉🇺🇸🔥 #Trump #IranCrisis #ApprovalRating #PoliticalDrama #TrumpAdministration pic.twitter.com/R7QZaXJeE1 — K-Lemorris (@KICbiz) July 14, 2026

Public condemnation of the president's decisions stands at 59% in the latest data, reflecting a stable trend of negative sentiment since the outbreak of hostilities, which previously peaked at 64% in late May.

Democrats Gain Ground Ahead of Midterms

Democrats have opened a four-percentage-point lead over Republicans in Tuesday's data, a margin that could bolster their efforts to retake Congress in the November midterm elections as the president's weak approval ratings weigh on his party.

Iran Conflict Fuels Public Concern

Crucially, these findings were released within 24 hours of separate Reuters/Ipsos data indicating that an overwhelming majority of the public expects a prolonged military conflict between Washington and Tehran.

According to data published on Monday, 13 July, nearly four in five respondents believe American military operations in Iran are likely to continue for some time.

Mirroring the latest Economist/YouGov findings, the Reuters/Ipsos study confirmed widespread public opposition to the conflict, revealing that 58% of respondents oppose American air strikes targeting Iran.

REUTERS/IPSOS - Trump Approval



Approve: 34% (-2)

Disapprove: 64% (+2)

—

Trump's lowest second term approval

Was net -14 in Oct. vs -30 now

——

Trump's approval on handling cost of living



Approve: 22% (-2) ← record low

Disapprove: 69% (+2)



4/24-27 | 1,269 A pic.twitter.com/B6K8tMqJMQ — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) April 28, 2026

These latest polling figures come amid a sharp escalation in regional tensions, fuelled by a resurgence of active combat between Washington and Tehran after Trump declared the nations' provisional truce to be 'over'.

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Approval Ratings Stay Near Historic Lows

The president's approval rating has remained firmly underwater for more than 12 months, showing a clear downward trajectory despite short-term fluctuations. Leading polling aggregators recorded the following consensus figures on 14 July: the RealClearPolitics average showed 41% approval against 56.4% disapproval, the New York Times logged a 39% to 58% split, and the Silver Bulletin recorded 40% approval alongside a 56.4% negative rating.

Historical data from Cornell University's Roper Center for Public Opinion Research shows that Harry S. Truman retains the record for the lowest single-poll approval rating, falling to 22% in February 1952. By comparison, the same institution notes that Trump's personal low stands at 29%, a figure recorded between 8 and 12 January 2021 as his first White House term drew to a close.

What the Poll Means Going Forward

With public discontent hardening and regional conflicts intensifying, these polling figures present a clear warning for the administration. As the November midterm elections approach, the widening gap between the two major parties suggests that reversing this downward trend will require a significant shift in voter sentiment—a task that becomes more challenging with each passing week.