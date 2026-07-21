Democrats have seized on the deaths of three United States troops killed in strikes to urge Donald Trump to reverse his resumption of the war with Iran, amidst anxiety over the casualties.

To recall, the recent escalation reignited after the president walked away from a diplomatic memorandum of understanding agreed with Tehran in June. United States forces have since launched a tenth consecutive wave of attacks against Iranian targets. However, the concern over the loss of American personnel threatens to complicate the administration's military posture and moves to escalate the conflict.

Pentagon Confirms Latest American Troop Deaths

The human cost came into sharp focus when the Pentagon released the identities of two soldiers killed in a strike on the Muwaffaq Salti air base in Jordan on Friday. First Lieutenant Tyler James Feehan, 25, of Ewa Beach in Hawaii, and Private Isabella Gonzales, 19, of Carrollton in Texas, both lost their lives.

A third member of the armed forces was killed in northern Iraq on Saturday. United States Central Command described the incident as a controlled detonation of unexploded ordnance. The situation remains unpredictable, with search teams discovering the remains of a possible fourth dead service member in Jordan over the weekend.

Since the conflict started on 28 February, the official death toll stands at a minimum of 17 United States service members. On the other side of the bombardment, more than 1,700 Iranian civilians are estimated to have been killed.

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Democrats Demand Trump Halt Iran Escalation

The mounting casualties have triggered criticism on Capitol Hill. Democrats, who have previously raised concerns about unchecked executive military action, described the conflict as a failed foreign policy strategy and called for a return to diplomacy.

Chris Murphy, a Democratic senator for Connecticut, accused the commander-in-chief of having frighteningly lost control of the war. Taking to social media, Murphy noted that things are getting very dark very quickly, highlighting that the scale of attacks and threats of escalation are increasing rapidly.

Hakeem Jeffries, the Democratic leader in the House of Representatives, branded the campaign a reckless and costly war of choice that has proven disastrous. Jeffries offered prayers for the troops who he stated had been needlessly put into harm's way.

Mark Warner, the vice chair of the Senate intelligence committee, revealed there are hundreds of seriously wounded United States personnel across the region. He suggested it was remarkable that casualty figures had not been higher given the intensity of the exchanges.

As a member of the influential Gang of Eight, Warner receives the highest level of classified intelligence briefings. He stated publicly that this is exactly what happens when a nation starts a war of choice, adding unequivocally there was no imminent threat from Iran to justify the hostilities.

Undisclosed Strikes Raise Questions Over Transparency

Behind the political debates, there are lingering questions about what the Pentagon is telling the public. Public reports have stated that Iranian forces carried out three separate strikes against United States military targets in Jordan last week, before Friday's deadly attack occurred.

The Pentagon did not disclose these earlier strikes and failed to reveal dozens of casualties and significant infrastructure damage. IBTimes UK has not independently verified these claims, so the report should be taken with a grain of salt.

The regional threat is continuing to materialise. Iran has vowed to carry out retaliatory strikes against United States Gulf allies, branding them collaborators for providing the logistical facilities that enable American strikes on Iranian territory.

Republicans Defend Trump Amid Mounting Casualties

The administration and its allies have maintained their posture despite domestic criticism. The defence secretary, Pete Hegseth, issued a statement declaring the military would not be deterred by the casualties. Hegseth wrote a brief tribute to the fallen, saying 'Godspeed, heroes', before insisting their sacrifice only stiffens American resolve.

Trump addressed the fatalities during a brief telephone interview. The president called the deaths a very "sad thing" and noted that the service members had died in service of their country. He faced calls from Democrats to step back, even as Republicans remained supportive.

A statement issued by New Mexico Republicans mourned the fresh casualties but accused Democrats of exploiting the deaths for political reasons. The party claimed that despite attempts to politicise the tragedy, the president's actions had made the country safer from a terrorist regime responsible for immense global carnage.

James Comer, a representative from Kentucky, argued that a heavy military response to the soldiers' deaths was essential. He suggested that while nobody prefers military conflict, it is simply the world we live in. Comer said the administration must respond swiftly and with full force.

Riley Moore, a West Virginia Republican, suggested that the precision of strikes on the Jordanian base indicated Iran was receiving targeting information from Russia or China. Moore called on Gulf Cooperation Council partners to step up their involvement. While lawmakers argue over the strategic stuff, the diplomatic window continues closing.

War Powers Act Fuels Congressional Debate

The legislative effort to end the fighting rests on the War Powers resolution. Both the House and the Senate have passed measures requiring the president to seek congressional approval after 60 days of hostilities, with the aim of restraining Trump.

The White House is relying on a legal interpretation that there have not yet been 60 days of continuous fighting. Administration lawyers contend the statutory clock stopped during an initial ceasefire in April, which held shakily for several weeks.

Lawmakers are losing patience with this legal manoeuvring. Chris Van Hollen, a Democratic senator, stated flatly that this senseless war should never have been started and it needs to end now. Jeanne Shaheen, the ranking member of the Senate foreign relations committee, demanded the president negotiate an end to the disastrous war, while California representative Ted Lieu pleaded with Republicans to pass a binding resolution.

The political reality for the White House is complicated by shifting public sentiment. A recent Washington Post-Ipsos survey showed approval for the president's handling of the conflict sitting at 29 per cent. That is lower than the 33 per cent backing his stewardship of an economy currently being buffeted by soaring fuel prices caused by the war.