A video filmed by TikTok influencer Max Balegde outside 10 Downing Street has prompted criticism from opposition politicians and a response from the Government. Balegde deleted the clip and blamed what he called 'revolting right-wing people' for fuelling the controversy.

The footage was recorded after a reception hosted by Prime Minister Andy Burnham on 9 November 2026. Around 60 content creators attended the event, which was part of the Government's efforts to reach audiences through social media.

Balegde, whose real name is Max Trobe, filmed himself miming to explicit lyrics from a viral internet meme outside the Prime Minister's official residence. He has around 3.6 million followers on TikTok.

Max Balegde Apologises but Hits Back at Critics

Addressing the backlash on Instagram, Balegde said his content was intended to entertain rather than cause offence.

'If anybody was offended by that video, I sincerely apologise,' he said.

Balegde said the footage had been online for approximately three weeks before it attracted widespread criticism. He accused right-wing commentators of deliberately misrepresenting it to attack Burnham and the Labour Party.

He said he recorded the clip as he was leaving Downing Street, after being unable to use his personal phone during the reception. He later removed it, acknowledging that some viewers might have found it offensive.

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch described the treatment of the Downing Street entrance as a 'disgrace'. She argued that its significance as a symbol of British democracy and authority had been undermined.

Badenoch called on Burnham to apologise over the controversy and questioned the Government's approach to engaging with social media personalities.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage also criticised the use of the entrance, describing it as 'puerile' and 'demeaning'. He said, however, that he would not prevent influencers from visiting Downing Street if he became Prime Minister.

A spokesperson for Burnham condemned the content and welcomed its removal. Downing Street declined to confirm whether officials had directly asked Balegde to delete the video.

Max Balegde Video Row Puts Government's Influencer Strategy Under Scrutiny

Bridget Phillipson, the minister for women and equalities, told BBC Breakfast on Wednesday that the video was 'totally unacceptable'. She also welcomed Balegde's decision to remove it.

Despite criticising the footage, Phillipson defended the Prime Minister's efforts to communicate with people who increasingly get information through social media platforms and podcasts.

The dispute has drawn attention to Downing Street's relationship with online personalities, some of whom have audiences numbering in the millions. Around 60 creators attended the reception, but the article does not identify most of them or explain how guests were selected.

Artist and content creator Sophie Tea was among those invited. She acknowledged that engaging with the Government offered opportunities to increase her professional visibility.

Tea described the relationship as 'mutually exploitative', recognising that both Downing Street and invited creators could benefit from the association.

Phillipson maintained that engaging with influencers could complement appearances on established television and radio programmes, rather than replace them. Her defence of the approach came despite her criticism of Balegde's video.

Balegde's account centres on his claim that a clip intended as entertainment was drawn into a political dispute. The Government has condemned the content, but Downing Street has not said whether it asked for its removal.

The episode leaves questions about how the Government plans to use influencer events to reach online audiences, and what guidance applies to content filmed at official premises. The article provides no details of any rules for guests, or whether the reception had conditions governing filming or posting.