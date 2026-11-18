Jeff Bezos has revealed that he was 'heavily involved' in choosing Robert Pattinson as the next James Bond, prompting criticism from fans concerned about the Amazon founder's influence over the franchise. Pattinson's casting was announced on 16 November, but Bezos disclosed his involvement at a conference the following day.

The billionaire said he reviewed screen tests alongside director Denis Villeneuve and the production team. Some fans welcomed Pattinson's appointment, while others questioned why a technology executive had such a prominent role in a creative decision.

Bezos Says He Helped Choose the New 007

Speaking at Semafor's Silicon Valley & The World conference on 17 November, Bezos said he was 'heavily involved' in the selection process. A large group was narrowed to five finalists, who each performed three scenes in full costume, on sets and alongside other performers.

The group reviewed the tests on the Friday before the announcement. Bezos said the candidates were all talented, but Pattinson's performance stood out.

'There was something special about Rob and his performance,' he said, adding that the decision became 'immediately undebated'.

Bezos also revealed that the team initially considered choosing a less famous performer. Pattinson's celebrity status was a reason for hesitation because Bond had traditionally helped turn actors into international stars.

'We sort of thought maybe we should have somebody a little more unknown,' Bezos said. However, after watching the screen tests, he concluded: 'It was so obvious. He is James Bond.'

Fans Question Bezos's Creative Influence

The comments prompted criticism on social media, particularly among fans who fear Amazon's corporate leadership could exert too much influence over the films. One Reddit user wrote: 'It scares me that this guy is so involved.' Another questioned his qualifications: 'Last I checked Bezos is not a screenwriter, director, or film aficionado.'

Other commenters objected to a billionaire executive participating so directly in casting. One wrote: 'I hate that Bezos is in any way involved in this.'

Some users joked that Bezos resembled a Bond villain, with one describing him as 'a walking talking Bond villain'. These reactions reflect online criticism and do not indicate that Bezos alone controlled casting.

Villeneuve Also Explains His Role

Despite Bezos's account, director Denis Villeneuve has emphasised his own responsibility for casting. In an interview with GQ, he said: 'I am the director!' He explained that filmmaking involved collaboration, but added that he was doing the casting.

Villeneuve also acknowledged that the decision needed approval from several people. His comments suggest the selection involved creative leadership and studio oversight, rather than a single decision-maker.

The five reported finalists included Pattinson, Callum Turner, Josh O'Connor, Jack Lowden and Nicholas Hoult. Amazon MGM has not officially confirmed the identities of auditioning actors.

Pattinson Begins a New Bond Era

Pattinson, 40, will succeed Daniel Craig, whose final appearance as 007 was in 2021's No Time to Die. The new film will be directed by Villeneuve, with Steven Knight writing the screenplay and Amy Pascal and David Heyman producing.

Amazon MGM gained creative control of the Bond franchise through a 2025 agreement with longtime stewards Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson. The upcoming film is the first under the new arrangement.

The casting is confirmed, but debate over Bezos's involvement continues publicly. The studio has yet to announce a release date or reveal further plot details.