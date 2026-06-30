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John Cena has surprised fans by revealing a freshly shaved head as he announced he has undergone a second hair transplant, saying he went 'all in' for the best possible results.

The WWE icon and Hollywood actor shared a photo of his new look on X on Monday, giving followers an update on his ongoing hair restoration journey.

'Round 2 of FUE Treatment and this time I went all in for best possible results,' Cena wrote. 'Thank you @KenAndersonMD and the staff at Anderson Center for Hair for accompanying me on this journey!'

The post quickly attracted widespread attention, amassing more than 4.5 million views and over 52,000 likes at the time of writing.

Round 2 of FUE Treatement and this time I went all in for best possible results. Thank you @KenAndersonMD and the staff at Anderson Center for Hair for accompanying me on this journey! pic.twitter.com/0Gpareki5U — John Cena (@JohnCena) June 29, 2026

Why John Cena Needed a Second Procedure

Cena first spoke publicly in 2025 about undergoing a hair transplant after years of dealing with genetic hair loss.

'There is no shame in that,' he said at the time. 'I have a problem, I try to fix it.'

The 48-year-old underwent his first Follicular Unit Extraction (FUE) procedure in November 2024. By August the following year, he said the treatment had 'completely changed the course of' his life.

Explaining the process, Cena said a hair transplant involves moving individual hairs 'one by one' from one part of the scalp to another.

While many patients achieve their desired results after a single procedure, specialists note that some people require a second treatment to increase hair density or address continued hair loss.

What Is an FUE Hair Transplant?

Follicular Unit Extraction, commonly known as FUE, is a minimally invasive hair restoration technique that removes individual hair follicles from a donor area, typically the back or sides of the head, before transplanting them into thinning or balding areas.

Unlike older transplant methods that leave a long linear scar, FUE uses tiny micro-punch tools to extract follicles individually, leaving only small dot-like marks that are usually difficult to notice once healed.

Surgeons then implant each follicle into microscopic incisions, carefully matching the natural direction and pattern of hair growth to produce a more natural-looking result.

Fans React to Cena's New Look

He’s in the bald brotherhood. 😭



It’s only temporary but still. I welcome John Cena for a short stint.



We’re very pleased to have you. 🫡 pic.twitter.com/CXAfbS7ocG — Simon Miller (@SimonMiller316) June 29, 2026

Cena's openness about his treatment was widely praised across social media, with many fans applauding his honesty while others couldn't resist making jokes about his temporary bald appearance.

Professional wrestler and wrestling journalist Matt Cardona welcomed Cena into what he jokingly called the 'bald brotherhood.'

'He's in the bald brotherhood. It's only temporary but still,' he wrote on X. 'I welcome John Cena for a short stint. We're very pleased to have you.'

Other users leaned into one of Cena's most famous catchphrases. One fan joked: 'John Cena hair be like you can't see me.'

Another post that gained attention read: 'Bald Cena before GTA VI is crazy.'

Bald Cena before GTA VI is crazy. — Cape (@cape_wrestles) June 29, 2026

Many commenters also praised the WWE legend for being transparent about hair restoration, saying his willingness to document the process could help reduce the stigma surrounding hair loss treatments.

Cena has never shied away from discussing the issue publicly, previously admitting he decided to seek treatment because he wanted to address something that had affected his confidence. His latest update suggests that this journey is continuing, with the wrestling superstar embracing the temporary shaved look in pursuit of what he hopes will be the best long-term results.