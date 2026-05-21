WWE superstar Ludwig Kaiser was arrested on Wednesday following an alleged battery last month in Orlando, Florida.

This arrest has occurred at a terrible time for Ludwig Kaiser who is currently in a big push in his career.

What did Kaiser Allegedly do?

The affidavit alleges, according to No DQ 'that on April 23th 2026, at Paramount on Lake Eola in Orlando, complainant Richard Reap entered an elevator around 6:30 PM and encountered Barthel and a woman, who were described as acting in an "uncontrollably intimate" manner. After exiting on the 12th floor and telling them to "please have some manners," Reap claimed Barthel punched him multiple times, pushed him to the ground, and threatened further violence.'

Per the affidavit 'Reap advised that immediately after making the statement, the unknown male began attacking him. Reap described the attack as the male punching him multiple times and pushing him towards the ground. Reap further stated the male made threats of additional violence towards him.'

One of the officers 'observed a large, fresh scratch on the back of Reap's head, along with redness in the same area, consistent with a recent physical altercation.'

'Cpl. Shaylor then presented Reap with a photographic lineup consisting of six individuals including the suspect...Upon viewing the lineup, Reap immediately identified photograph number five by circling and initialing it as the individual who battered him. The individual in photograph number five was positively identified as Marcel Barthel.'

'The arrest is accurate. We're told the battery charge was against a male after an altercation. Not a domestic situation as some are speculating,' WWE reporter Sean Ross Sapp confirmed on social media.

Barthel was bonded out of Orange County Corrections in Orlando on a £745 ($1,000) bail at 11:20 PM EST.

Who is Ludwing Kaiser?

WWE superstar Ludwig Kaiser whose real name is Marcel Barthel from Germany first blew up on the independent scene in Europe before being signed by WWE.

His WWE profile says: 'Kaiser has since proven to be a true mat magician, as well as a no-nonsense competitor.'

'With the posture of a steel pole and a facial expression that rarely deviates from the stern setting, Kaiser is practically unflappable.'

What was Next for Kaiser in his Career?

The arrest comes at a pretty massive moment in Kaiser's wrestling career as he is set for a big match in a few days.

El Grande Americano (the persona the Kaiser has taken on) has managed to become one of the most popular names in Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide, WWE's sister company, which transformed his persona into a babyface. Kaiser under a mask won the Rey de Reyes tournament earlier this year while in the midst of a heated feud with other WWE superstar Chad Gable, who returned under the persona of the "Original" El Grande Americano, which has played out in both AAA and WWE.

The two were slated to have a Mask vs Mask match later this month, and it remains to be seen if this incident affects his momentum.

As of now, WWE has not released any statement about the situation.