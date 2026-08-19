Former World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Dawn Marie says launching a $12.95-a-month OnlyFans account has given her a new source of financial security as she prepares for the future while managing a long-term neck injury. She says the subscription income has already surpassed what she earned during her wrestling career.

The 55-year-old, who rose to prominence in ECW before joining WWE in the early 2000s, said she launched the platform after a long-term neck injury made her consider reducing her nursing workload in the years ahead. Her comments come as an increasing number of retired wrestlers use subscription platforms to monetise their fan followings long after leaving the ring.

Neck Injury Drove the Decision

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Marie said years of chronic neck pain convinced her it was time to develop another source of income. 'You're getting older, your neck's not holding up. I'm in a lot of pain all of the time with my neck, so I thought that maybe I should prepare for my future,' she said.

Marie explained that the decision was also influenced by family responsibilities. As a single mother with two children approaching university age, she wanted additional financial security without giving up the career she still enjoys.

'There's nothing wrong with having a little extra. I'm a single mom, I have two kids and college is around the corner, so why not?'

Fans Quickly Turned Into Subscribers

Marie said the response since launching her page earlier this month has exceeded expectations. With hundreds of subscribers paying $12.95 each month, she said the recurring income has already surpassed what she earned as a WWE performer.

She believes much of that support has come from longtime wrestling fans who remember her from her ECW and WWE storylines and now appreciate the opportunity to interact with her directly.

'I'll hear a thousand times, "I had the biggest crush on you when I was 12", or "You were on my wall when I was 16." Those are the men and women joining my OnlyFans that I'm able to communicate with now,' she said.

Although OnlyFans is often associated with explicit content, Marie said she has no intention of producing nude material. Instead, she described the platform as a space where she can engage with supporters while sharing content that reflects her own boundaries.

Marie has also used her verified X account to promote her subscription page and keep followers updated on new content. In one recent post, she encouraged fans to subscribe while advertising custom videos available through her OnlyFans account.

Just finished filming my custom videos!

You know where to find me to order yours #onlyfans did you subscribe yet? See you there! #wwe #wwedivas #Smackdown #dawnmarie pic.twitter.com/RdZVIxpJAv — Dawn Marie (@WWEDawnMarieECW) August 14, 2026

Nursing Continues Alongside Her Online Career

Away from wrestling, Marie has spent the past decade building a second career in healthcare. She now works in senior management overseeing dementia care units and said nursing remains an important part of her life despite her growing online income.

Responding to suggestions that joining OnlyFans reflected financial hardship, Marie said she has remained financially stable through nursing, careful money management, and property investments.

'People say, "She's broke, the poor girl, she must be hard up." Trust me, I'm not,' she said, adding that she recently sold one of her homes and intends to continue nursing because she genuinely enjoys the work.

She Is Unfazed by Online Criticism

Marie acknowledged that some critics have questioned her decision to join OnlyFans at 55, but she said negative reactions have done little to change her outlook. 'I don't see a negative about it, as much as people want to make it negative,' she said.

Reflecting on lessons learned during her wrestling career, she credited former ECW executive Paul Heyman with shaping her attitude towards public attention.

'If there's one thing I learned from Paul Heyman in ECW, it's that there's no such thing as bad press.' She also said the opinions that matter most come from her family, adding that her children have been supportive of the decision.

Subscription Platforms Are Becoming a Post-Wrestling Career Path

Marie is part of a broader trend of former wrestling personalities turning to creator platforms after leaving the industry. Former WWE stars Mandy Rose, Matt Riddle, and Elayna Black, formerly known as Cora Jade, have also launched subscription-based services, while Torrie Wilson chose the creator platform Passes instead of OnlyFans because it better aligns with the type of content she wants to produce.

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For Marie, the move represents another stage in a career that has extended well beyond professional wrestling. While other former wrestlers have embraced subscription platforms after leaving the ring, Marie says her goal is not to leave nursing behind. Instead, she sees OnlyFans as another income stream that gives her more control over her schedule while allowing her to stay connected with supporters from her wrestling days.