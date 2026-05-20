A viral social media claim suggesting that Hailey Bieber is pregnant with her second child has been debunked after the post spread rapidly across X and other platforms, prompting widespread speculation and confusion among fans.

The claim falsely alleged that she had announced a new pregnancy with her husband Justin Bieber, but no evidence or official confirmation supports the story.

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Viral X Post Sparks Pregnancy Speculation

The rumour began circulating after an anonymous user on X claimed that Hailey Bieber had announced her second pregnancy via Instagram. The post quickly gained traction as it was reshared by fan pages and entertainment accounts, many of which added misleading captions suggesting the couple were preparing to welcome another child.

Screenshots that appeared to show an Instagram announcement were also circulated, but these images were later identified as edited or taken out of context. The rapid spread of the claim highlights how easily celebrity-related content can be amplified without verification.

Hailey Bieber has officially announced that she's pregnant with Justin Bieber's baby, meaning baby number two is already on the way. Massive congratulations to the Bieber family! ❤️👶 pic.twitter.com/8Z1WKHUuVR — Li na🌸 (@vahphor) May 19, 2026

No Evidence Found on Official Accounts

A review of Hailey Bieber's official Instagram account shows no such pregnancy announcement. Neither Hailey nor Justin has addressed the rumour publicly, and no representatives for either have confirmed any pregnancy-related news.

There has also been no reporting from established entertainment outlets or verified media sources supporting the claim. The absence of any credible confirmation has led to the conclusion that the viral post is entirely false.

Social Media Amplification Drives Misinformation

The Hailey Bieber pregnancy rumour gained momentum due to repeated resharing across platforms, particularly among fan communities and celebrity gossip accounts. Social media users engaged heavily with the claim, contributing to its visibility despite the lack of verification.

Experts note that pregnancy rumours involving high-profile celebrities often spread quickly due to heightened public interest and emotional engagement. In this case, the couple's existing popularity and private lifestyle contributed to the speculation gaining traction.

The Biebers welcomed their first child, a son named Jack Blues Bieber, in 2024. Since becoming parents, the couple has maintained a largely private family life, occasionally sharing limited personal updates with the public.

Background on the Bieber Relationship

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber first became widely linked in the public eye before marrying in a civil ceremony in 2018. They later held a larger wedding celebration in South Carolina in 2019, attended by family and close friends.

Over the years, the couple has remained one of the most followed celebrity pairs on social media, with their relationship frequently becoming the subject of online speculation. Despite this, they have often chosen to keep personal matters private, especially following the birth of their son.

Claim Remains Unverified

At present, the viral pregnancy claim remains unverified and has been widely regarded as false. No official statement, announcement, or credible reporting supports the suggestion that the couple is expecting a second child.

The rumour appears to have originated from an unverified social media post and was amplified through reposts and edited content. As of now, there is no indication from either Hailey or Justin Bieber that the claim holds any truth.