Rumours circulated this week claiming that Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner had split, with a screenshot purportedly showing Chalamet announcing the breakup on his Instagram Story.

The claim appears to be fabricated; the couple were photographed together on a holiday just one week earlier, and Chalamet has not posted anything about a breakup on his account.

Timothee Chalamet's 'Fake' Instagram Story Post

The screenshot, which featured Chalamet's profile name and photo, showed a message reading: 'Me and Kylie have sadly split, but remain good friends.' Fans who initially reacted to the post quickly concluded that it was most likely AI-generated. Chalamet did not post anything about a breakup, and neither he nor Jenner has made any public statement on the matter.

Fans immediately became concerned about the status of the couple's relationship, but they soon realised that the screenshot was most likely AI-generated. Chalamet did not post anything about his breakup with Jenner. If the couple indeed split, it is unlikely that either one of them will announce it so casually on their Instagram Story.

Timothée Chalamet announces he and Kylie Jenner have split.



“Me and Kylie have sadly split, but remain good friends.” pic.twitter.com/HWJYf5zLoV — Culture Cave (@CultureCave_) May 18, 2026

Timothee Chalamet Free From 'Kardashian Curse'

Some social media users used the rumour as an opportunity to joke about the so-called 'Kardashian curse', a popular pop culture trope suggesting that those who date members of the Kardashian-Jenner family experience a decline in their career or public profile.

Congrats Timmy, you escaped the Kardashian curse. Next up: dating a normal human being — RAJAT ✨ (@XRvibe) May 19, 2026

'Congrats Timmy, you escaped the Kardashian curse. Next up: dating a normal human being,' one person wrote.

Bro finally finished his mandatory 2-year public relations internship and got his passport back from Kris Jenner — Scionic Tech (@Scionic_Tech) May 19, 2026

'Bro finally finished his mandatory 2-year public relations internship and got his passport back from Kris Jenner,' another person commented.

Timothée really spent years in the Kardashian cinematic universe and still managed to leave with an Oscar nomination — Echo ↬ (@vikku60879) May 19, 2026

'Timothée really spent years in the Kardashian cinematic universe and still managed to leave with an Oscar nomination,' a third person wrote.

Congrats Timmy Finally escaped the Kardashian curse Time to go full indie king mode again and date someone who doesn't come with a reality TV crew. Balance restored pic.twitter.com/vxe2cMuwbS — MARIA DAVID (@Maria_David143) May 19, 2026

'Congrats Timmy. Finally escaped the Kardashian curse Time to go full indie king mode again and date someone who doesn't come with a reality TV crew. Balance restored,' another person commented.

Stop the Spread of Fake News

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Supporters of the couple pushed back against the misinformation, urging others to disregard the fabricated screenshot. 'This sounds fake, they were just trending all over the internet because they were all over each other and obsessed with each other at a basketball game,' one person wrote.

this sounds fake, they were just trending all over the internet because they were all over eachother and obsessed with eachother at a basketball game — Golden 👑 (@SuperSrb3) May 19, 2026

'This sounds fake, they were just trending all over the internet because they were all over each other and obsessed with each other at a basketball game,' one person wrote.

More Split Rumours and a Double Date

This is not the first time a split has been rumoured. Earlier this year, a lip-reader claimed the couple had argued at an awards show, prompting speculation about a potential breakup. Those claims were not substantiated, and the couple continued to make public appearances together.

Photos from a double date with Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi have also circulated online. A source revealed that the Jenners and their partners get along really well because they have similar personalities and lifestyles. Chalamet and Elordi immediately became good friends because they are both low-key and have similar approaches to fame.