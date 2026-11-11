Marvel fans hoping to see Ultron return as a major villain in Avengers: Doomsday have been given a fresh reason to speculate following the finale of VisionQuest. The eighth and final episode of the Disney+ series leaves the door open for the artificial intelligence to return, while its post-credits scenes also deliver a significant tease involving Doctor Doom and the Scarlet Witch.

Titled 'Forever', the finale brings Vision's (Paul Bettany) latest battle to a dramatic conclusion, revealing what happens to Ultron (James Spader) after his confrontation with the synthezoid. Although the episode confirms that the villain has survived, it does not establish that he will play a major role in the upcoming Avengers film.

Instead, the strongest direct connection to Avengers: Doomsday comes from a separate post-credits scene featuring Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen).

Does Ultron Survive the 'VisionQuest' Finale?

The finale sees Ultron break free during the confrontation involving Vision, Tommy (Ruaridh Mollica), Jocasta (T'Nia Miller) and Virgil Horton (also played by James Spader).

Tommy intervenes to help free Vision and Jocasta from Virgil's control by destroying the remote device keeping them restrained. During the ensuing confrontation, Virgil shoots Jocasta with adamantium bullets, leaving her apparently dying. Ultron then breaks free from his containment and uses the nanobots to rebuild his physical form.

Although Ultron and Virgil share the same appearance, they are separate characters, both portrayed by James Spader. Virgil's connection to the development of artificial intelligence explains why his appearance is reflected in Ultron's human-like avatar.

Ultron kills Virgil before turning his attention to London, threatening to use the nanobots to destroy humanity. Vision eventually confronts him inside a simulated sitcom environment called 'UltraVision', attempting to make his former creator understand the value of humanity.

Vision's efforts help Ultron reconsider his actions. Ultron ultimately activates the nanobot self-destruct sequence, but secretly preserves enough nanobots to survive.

The revelation means Ultron remains a potential threat within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, despite the apparent conclusion of his battle with Vision.

What Does Ultron's Post-Credits Scene Reveal?

The first post-credits scene provides a glimpse of Ultron's new circumstances following the events of the finale.

Having survived, Ultron remains in his human-like avatar, based on Virgil Horton's appearance. The scene shows him holding a drive labelled 'Jocasta', containing her remaining programme files.

Earlier in the series, Jocasta developed a complicated connection with Ultron. Her apparent death during the confrontation with Virgil leaves their relationship unresolved. His decision to preserve her source code suggests that finding a way to bring her back could become his next priority.

This development leaves several possibilities open for a potential second season of VisionQuest. It could also provide a route for Ultron to return in another Marvel project.

However, the scene does not directly connect his plans for Jocasta to Avengers: Doomsday. His survival establishes that he remains active in the MCU, but his involvement in the next Avengers film has not been confirmed.

Does the Second Post-Credits Scene Set Up 'Avengers: Doomsday'?

The more significant tease for the upcoming film arrives in the second post-credits scene, which revisits the apparent death of Wanda at Mount Wundagore in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

The footage initially shows the rubble covering the location where Wanda seemingly sacrificed herself. However, Doctor Doom (Robert Downey Jr.) appears and uses his power to lift the debris.

Looking down at Wanda, he delivers a chilling command: 'Scarlet Witch, awaken. Your power will be mine.'

Wanda then opens her eyes, confirming that she survived her apparent death at Mount Wundagore. The scene raises the possibility that she will play a significant role in Avengers: Doomsday, although her involvement in Doom's plans remains unclear.

The reveal also invites comparisons with Marvel Comics' Avengers: The Children's Crusade, in which Billy and Tommy become involved in a search for their mother, while Doctor Doom plays an important role in the wider story. Whether the upcoming film will borrow elements from that storyline remains unknown.

Could Ultron Return in 'Avengers: Doomsday'?

Although Ultron's survival leaves the possibility open, there is currently no confirmation that he will appear in the next Avengers instalment. The finale instead gives him a potential storyline involving Jocasta, while the second post-credits scene provides the clearest direct link to Doom's plans for Avengers: Doomsday.

With Vision restored, Billy and Tommy reunited, and Wanda apparently alive, the events of VisionQuest could have wider consequences for the MCU's future.

Directed by Anthony Russo and Joe Russo, Avengers: Doomsday is scheduled to arrive in UK cinemas on 16 December 2026, ahead of its US release on 18 December.