North West's planned tour with rapper Molly Santana has been cancelled just days before its scheduled launch, with multiple reports pointing to a combination of low ticket sales, scheduling complications and Kim Kardashian's concerns about her daughter's wellbeing.

The cancellation became public after Ticketmaster quietly removed listings for the tour and notified customers that the 'Event Organizer has had to cancel your event,' adding that refunds would be automatically processed within 14 to 21 days.

Neither Kim Kardashian nor Kanye West immediately commented on the decision. North, however, addressed fans directly on Instagram, saying she had been 'really excited' about the shows before confirming they would no longer go ahead.

The announcement has sparked fresh discussion about whether the 13-year-old's first major tour came too early in her music career.

North West Tour Cancellation Raises Questions Over Readiness

After Ticketmaster removed the scheduled dates, North took to Instagram to share the news herself.

Although she expressed disappointment, she also thanked fans for their support and suggested she was already looking ahead to future projects.

Co-headliner Molly Santana later apologised to ticket holders, telling fans she hoped to "make this up" to them and indicating she remained committed to performing together in the future.

Her statement offered little detail about why the shows were cancelled, leaving room for speculation as multiple reports emerged offering different explanations.

According to unnamed sources cited by several entertainment outlets, the tour may simply have been launched before North had established a large enough music catalogue to support a nationwide run.

One source claimed North was disappointed by the decision, while another suggested the tour had been announced prematurely, arguing there was significant public interest but not yet enough demand to sustain multiple live dates.

Another insider disputed suggestions that Kanye West was responsible for the cancellation, saying he had been surprised by the decision and was now exploring other ways to support his daughter's music career, potentially through smaller live appearances or collaborative performances. Those reports have not been independently confirmed.

Meanwhile, other sources suggested Molly Santana's own schedule may also have complicated matters, with claims she wanted to prioritise completing her upcoming album before committing to an extended tour. The differing accounts suggest the cancellation was unlikely to have been caused by a single issue.

Low Ticket Sales Reportedly Became a Major Concern

Several reports also pointed to weaker-than-expected ticket sales. Although official sales figures have not been released, insiders claimed attendance projections made it increasingly difficult to justify the financial costs of staging the tour.

Even relatively small concert tours involve substantial expenses, including venue rental, production crews, transportation, accommodation, security and insurance. Without sufficient ticket demand, promoters can face significant financial losses before a tour even begins.

The reported struggles also reflect broader trends across the live entertainment industry. Consumers have become increasingly selective about discretionary spending, with many choosing to attend fewer concerts while prioritising established headline artists over newer performers.

North's global name recognition may have generated substantial online attention, but translating that visibility into ticket sales presents a different challenge.

Industry observers have also noted that North occupies an unusual position as an emerging artist. While she enjoys enormous social media visibility thanks to her famous parents, much of her audience consists of younger fans who cannot attend concerts independently.

Parents ultimately make purchasing decisions, creating another hurdle for ticket sales. Some reports suggested that parents may also have questioned whether North's developing artistic image matched expectations for younger audiences, although there is no evidence this became a primary factor in the cancellation.

Kim Kardashian Reportedly Wanted More Oversight

Multiple reports also suggested Kim Kardashian became increasingly cautious as the tour approached. According to one insider, Kardashian remained supportive of North's music ambitions but grew concerned about the demands of touring on a 13-year-old performer.

The source claimed she wanted to take a more hands-on role in planning and overseeing any future live performances. That concern is understandable given the realities of touring.

Extended travel schedules, late-night performances and constant public attention can be physically and emotionally demanding, even for experienced adult artists.

North is still balancing her education, family life and early career, making any major touring commitment considerably more complicated. Neither Kardashian nor her representatives have publicly commented on those reported concerns.

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Despite the cancellation, North indicated that fans can still expect new projects in the future, teasing that she has 'something special' planned. Exactly what that means remains unclear.

Whether it takes the form of new music, one-off performances or collaborations with Kanye West has not been announced.

For now, the available reporting suggests the cancellation resulted from several overlapping factors rather than one decisive issue. Weak ticket sales, scheduling challenges, the financial realities of touring and parental concerns all appear to have contributed, although none of those explanations has been officially confirmed by the family or tour organisers.

The decision also highlights a broader reality of launching a music career. Even with one of the world's most recognisable family names, success on the road depends on careful timing, audience demand and practical logistics, not simply public interest.