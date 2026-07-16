The UK government is investing £12.5M in turning public libraries across England into creative spaces for young musicians to develop their talents. Participating libraries will receive recording booths, rehearsal spaces, and venues for performances, along with music workshops, education programs, and professional development opportunities for aspiring musicians.

Funding will be available to every library authority in England, via the Dormant Assets Scheme, which funds public projects using unclaimed financial assets to support initiatives that strengthen local communities. This initiative is developed by The Ed Sheeran Foundation, alongside teachers, youth organisations, and music industry experts, to support aspiring artists from diverse backgrounds.

A Push to Strengthen Music Education

The initiative was inspired by a 2024 visit to Brighten the Corners in Ipswich by Ed Sheeran and Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy. Through the Ed Sheeran Foundation, the singer has backed music education projects and worked to improve access to instruments and creative opportunities for young people.

Following that visit, Nandy described Ipswich as a model for developing emerging artists through community partnerships, and an approach the government hopes to expand nationwide. Sheeran's efforts also reached Westminster, where he joined Stormzy, Harry Styles, and other musicians in an open letter urging Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer to take action to 'save music education'.

Opening More Doors for Young Musicians

The aim of the Music in Libraries programme is to expand access to music beyond schools, especially after years of declining arts provision in schools. Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy says that the government wanted to make music available regardless of a person's background. 'Talent is everywhere, but opportunity is not.' Nandy argued that creative education has been stripped away from many communities and that music should be for everyone, instead of 'the privileged few'.

Dr Renuka Fernando, chief executive of the Ed Sheeran Foundation, believed that the initiative was an important step forward and that it would help children across England to discover music. 'By expanding access to music beyond the classroom, our library network can help ensure that children and young people from communities across England have the opportunity to engage with music, regardless of where they live,' she said. The initiative builds on the government's wider reforms to music education and the national curriculum announced over the past year.

Helping Young Artists Break Into the Industry

Apart from transforming libraries, the government is also expanding its support for artists who want to establish careers in the music industry. Alongside the £12.5M initiative, ministers will allocate an additional £15M to the existing Music Growth Package, supporting emerging artists, managers, labels, and publishers as they build careers and expand into new markets. Separately, the government plans to streamline licensing, reduce paperwork for grassroots venues, and encourage longer-term agreements for festivals.

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The reforms intend to support the UK's £8B music industry and generate new opportunities outside London. The latest funding is a sign of a renewed commitment to nurturing talent before it hits the spotlight, as grassroots venues struggle to stay afloat.

The government hopes to make music education more widely available and to create more creative spaces and opportunities for live performance. This aims to ensure the next generation of artists come from every community, not just those who can afford the journey.