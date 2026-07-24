Tech billionaire Elon Musk has refused to back down from his earlier prediction that civil war will erupt in Britain, warning the country faces a migration-fuelled reckoning. In a recent interview, the X owner maintained his forecast of inevitable violent unrest.

'If you have a large and growing, rapidly growing, group of people whose beliefs are antithetical to western beliefs, at some point there will be a reckoning,' he warned.

The news came after the SpaceX founder frequently warned of unrest erupting in Britain as a consequence of high levels of migration. Mr Musk has repeatedly described the prospect of civil war breaking out as inevitable, a stance that has drawn intense scrutiny from political leaders.

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Elon Musk Rejects Accusations Of Racism

When probed on why he was making his forecasts, the tech tycoon was forced to clarify he was not racist. He firmly rejected any suggestion of prejudice, pointing toward his own family dynamics as definitive proof.

'My partner is half-Indian and I have four children with her,' Musk stated. 'One of them was named after a famous Indian physicist. So I would say I'm not racist.'

He also highlighted the corporate ecosystem across his businesses, noting: 'If you look at the people that are employed at my companies, we have senior executives of all races. I don't think there's any racism there.' To bolster his perspective, Musk said he has visited Britain 'literally a hundred times', though admitted his last trip came a 'few years ago'.

Musk Condemns Rape And Murder In Interview

The Tesla chief executive was subsequently asked whether he is anti-Muslim. He pivoted to defending foundational Western laws, arguing his opposition is rooted in rejecting those who arrive carrying incompatible viewpoints.

'If people are coming to a country with antithetical views, I am against that,' he remarked. 'I'm against rape and murder, I'm against the imposition of rules and laws that are contrary to what we've come to accept in the West.' Furthermore, Musk added it was a 'crying shame' that mainstream media outlets refuse to 'recognise' the threat facing Western civilisation.

Civil War Warnings Follow Recent UK Protests

To recall, Mr Musk became embroiled in a spat with Sir Keir Starmer as Britain grappled with violent protests in the wake of Axel Rudakubana's murders in Southport. At the time, the former Prime Minister had declared: 'We will not tolerate attacks on mosques or on Muslim communities.'

The tech tycoon replied: 'Shouldn't you be concerned about attacks on all communities?' and branded him 'Two-tier Keir'. Downing Street swiftly stated there was 'no justification' for Mr Musk's civil war remarks. Officials added: 'What we've seen in this country is organised violent thuggery that has no place either on our streets or online.'

Tory Leader Warns Of UK Civil War

Then, when unrest broke out in Southampton after Vickrum Digwa was sentenced for murdering Henry Nowak, Kemi Badenoch warned that tensions over identity politics could lead to civil war.

The Tory leader cautioned: 'Parties which do that, they may benefit in the short term but in the long term that's how you end up with civil war.' Downing Street pushed back against her suggestion, insisting Britain remained a 'reasonable and tolerant' country. A spokesman added: 'When we have a terrible case like Henry's, we react calmly, as his family have done.'