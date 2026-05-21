Katie Price's husband Lee Andrews is facing growing questions over his whereabouts in the United Arab Emirates and allegations linked to his past.

ITV News reported that the Foreign Office was supporting the family of a British man in Dubai after Andrews failed to return to the United Kingdom for scheduled television appearances earlier this month. Price later claimed her husband had contacted her in distress while attempting to travel back to Britain.

Online speculation intensified after Andrews posted videos on social media claiming he was stranded at Muscat Airport in Oman while trying to arrange a flight to London. However, reports later suggested details visible in the footage appeared to place Andrews at Dubai International Airport, adding to speculation surrounding his travel status and reports of a possible UAE travel ban.

Ex Claims Similar Airport Story

The controversy surrounding Andrews deepened after his former partner, Alana Percival, alleged that he had previously carried out similar airport-related deceptions during their relationship, according to the Daily Mail.

Percival shared an older video which she claimed showed Andrews filming himself at an airport while falsely suggesting he was travelling to the UK to meet her. She alleged that he had used similar explanations in the past after being unable to travel.

In the footage, Andrews appeared holding luggage and discussing airline arrangements while standing inside an airport terminal. Percival claimed the incident mirrored the more recent situation involving Katie Price.

Lee Andrews’ ex Alana Percival claims he told her he was dying and would leave her millions, and warns Katie Price: ‘Don’t let him stage-manage you’



Alana Percival, who dated Lee Andrews for nine months and says he proposed to her the same way he did to Katie, has spoken out… pic.twitter.com/wvcYIo2sPF — Grifty (@TheGriftReport) May 20, 2026

Neither Andrews nor authorities have publicly confirmed the claims made by Percival, while details surrounding his current legal and travel status in the UAE remain unclear.

Escort Profile Claims Resurface

Separate allegations involving Andrews also resurfaced after earlier reports linked him to an online profile on the escort platform Massage Republic under the name 'Noah'.

Read more Is 'Missing' Lee Andrews Drama Fake? Katie Price Pushes Back Against Internet Rumours Following Husband's Disappearance Is 'Missing' Lee Andrews Drama Fake? Katie Price Pushes Back Against Internet Rumours Following Husband's Disappearance

The profile allegedly advertised luxury companionship and massage services for wealthy female clients in Dubai, with rates reportedly reaching hundreds of pounds per hour. Andrews denied owning the account and claimed the profile may have been created by a disgruntled former partner or another third party.

Reports also alleged that the account had been linked to Andrews' mobile number and verified photographs through the platform's authentication system. Price's representatives later declined to comment publicly on the allegations.

The claims emerged shortly after Price announced she had married Andrews in Dubai following a brief relationship earlier this year.

Missed TV Appearance Sparks Questions

Public attention surrounding Andrews' disappearance and reported travel issues increased further after he failed to appear on ITV's Good Morning Britain earlier this month. Price has publicly questioned where her husband is and previously appealed for help while claiming she had received distressing communications from him during the incident.

Dubai authorities are continuing enquiries into the case alongside British officials, although no public confirmation has been issued regarding alleged kidnapping claims, detention or criminal charges connected to Andrews' disappearance.

Neither Dubai authorities nor the Foreign Office have publicly disclosed full details surrounding Andrews' circumstances, including whether any travel restrictions or legal matters remain active.

Questions surrounding Andrews' whereabouts, travel status and allegations linked to his past continue attracting public attention as the investigation remains ongoing.