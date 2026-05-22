The world of UFO conspiracies has just been thrown into chaos again after Eric Weinstein claimed shadowy figures linked to the US government tried to recruit him into a secretive outreach effort tied to potential UFO disclosure.

Weinstein Says Government Figures Contacted Him

Speaking during a wide-ranging discussion featured by the Vetted podcast and referencing earlier appearances on Joe Rogan and Piers Morgan, Weinstein claimed the outreach began after he became increasingly interested in UFO reports and unexplained government programmes. According to him, people who appeared credible reached out privately and hinted that a large-scale disclosure operation was being prepared behind the scenes.

He said the alleged organisers wanted influential public figures with trusted audiences to help 'mediate the disclosure' once information became public. Weinstein suggested the plan involved briefing media personalities and intellectuals so they could gradually explain the situation to ordinary people.

The mathematician admitted he initially dismissed the UFO topic entirely, describing it years ago as 'complete nonsense.' However, he said his opinion changed after encountering what he called a growing number of credible individuals sharing eerily similar experiences.

Weinstein stopped short of claiming aliens are real. Instead, he argued there may be highly classified government programmes linked to UFO investigations, disinformation campaigns or advanced technologies that remain hidden from the public.

He repeatedly stressed that something unusual exists beneath the surface, describing it as 'a giant lump under the carpet' that cannot be ignored any longer.

UFO Narrative

One of Weinstein's biggest concerns appears to be the growing mixture of credible testimony and what he called low-quality nonsense within the UFO community.

He argued that absurd stories and sensational claims may actually serve a purpose by making the subject easier to ridicule. According to Weinstein, confusing information allows sceptics and institutions to dismiss the entire topic without serious investigation.

He also suggested some UFO sightings may not involve alien spacecraft at all. Instead, he floated the possibility that advanced programmes could create illusions or psychological operations designed to manipulate perception.

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That uncertainty has become central to his current thinking. Weinstein openly admitted he does not know whether the phenomenon involves extraterrestrials, secret military projects, foreign adversaries or elaborate deception campaigns.

Still, he insisted there are too many overlapping accounts from credible witnesses for the subject to be completely fabricated.

The discussion became even stranger when Weinstein hinted that his public comments had triggered reactions inside government circles. He claimed multiple contacts suddenly reached out after one of his interviews discussing UFOs gained attention online.

Weinstein's Interest in UFO Claims

Part of what pushed Weinstein deeper into the topic was hearing detailed accounts from respected figures he considered rational and trustworthy.

One example involved businessman Brandon Fugal, who allegedly described witnessing a mysterious craft hovering near him while security staff froze in fear during the encounter.

Weinstein also referenced conversations involving scientist Gary Nolan, who reportedly studied strange injuries connected to alleged UFO experiences.

Among the most shocking claims was a story involving a supposed ball of energy entering a person's body and leaving behind unexplained tissue damage. Weinstein admitted he had not personally verified the account, but said Nolan's scientific background made the story difficult to dismiss outright.

Even so, Weinstein repeatedly warned against blindly believing every dramatic UFO claim circulating online.

He argued the modern UFO scene contains a dangerous mixture of truth, exaggeration and deliberate manipulation. That uncertainty, he said, is exactly why the subject remains so difficult to understand.

Disclosure Claims

Weinstein's comments have already triggered fierce debate online, particularly because he implied there may be organised efforts to shape public understanding of UFOs before any official disclosure happens.

Some listeners interpreted his remarks as evidence that governments are slowly preparing society for a future revelation. Others accused him of unintentionally amplifying conspiracy theories built on speculation rather than proof.

The interview also raised eyebrows after Weinstein questioned why he is seemingly allowed to discuss sensitive topics publicly without interference. That brief remark sparked fresh speculation among viewers about whether powerful institutions are quietly managing the wider UFO conversation.

Despite the dramatic claims, Weinstein remained careful not to declare definitive proof of alien life. Instead, he repeatedly returned to one central point: something unusual is happening, and far more may be unfolding behind closed doors than the public currently understands.

The mystery surrounding UFO disclosure appears far from over. But with influential figures like Weinstein now openly discussing alleged government outreach efforts, the conversation has suddenly become much harder to ignore.