Byron Donalds has made history after winning Florida's 2026 gubernatorial election, becoming the state's first Black governor and the first Black Republican elected governor in the United States. The Republican congressman defeated Democratic candidate David Jolly in the 3 November election, securing a major political milestone after years of building his profile in state and national politics.

A close ally of President Donald Trump, Donalds has become one of the Republican Party's prominent figures. His rise has also drawn attention to his personal finances, marriage, family and career before becoming governor.

Here are some quick facts about Florida's next governor.

Who Is Byron Donalds?

Byron Lowell Donalds was born on 28 October 1978, in Brooklyn, New York. He grew up in a single-parent household with his mother, who played a significant role in shaping his outlook on hard work and personal responsibility.

He attended Nazareth Regional High School in Brooklyn before studying at Florida A&M University. He later graduated from Florida State University in 2002 with a bachelor's degree in finance and marketing. After completing his education, Donalds built a career in the financial sector, working in banking, finance and insurance before entering politics.

Byron Donalds' Net Worth

Donalds' financial disclosure, filed in June 2026 as part of his gubernatorial candidacy, reported a net worth of approximately $89,103 (£66,000) as of 31 December 2025. The filing listed assets including his residence, retirement accounts, bank deposits and investments in publicly traded companies such as Nvidia, Microsoft, Amazon and Alphabet.

However, the disclosure also reported substantial liabilities. These included a mortgage of approximately $730,946 (£542,000) and federal education loans of around $260,588 (£193,200). His reported net worth should not be confused with the value of his individual assets or the amount of money he has raised for his political campaigns. Campaign fundraising is separate from personal wealth.

Byron Donalds' Family

Donalds is married to Erika Donalds, an education entrepreneur and conservative policy advocate. The couple have built their public profiles around school choice and education reform. Erika previously served on the Collier County School Board and later became involved in organisations and businesses promoting alternative education models.

She founded OptimaEd, a company involved in virtual and classical charter school education, and has become an influential figure in conservative education circles. The couple's professional and political interests have drawn scrutiny over potential intersections between education policy and private-sector education initiatives.

The Donalds have three sons together: Damon, Darin and Mason. The family lives in Naples, Florida.

Donalds has frequently described his upbringing and responsibilities as a husband and father as important influences on his political outlook. He has also been involved in community activities, including volunteering as a coach in youth football and basketball.

Building His Political Career

Donalds first entered elected office in 2016, when he won a seat in the Florida House of Representatives. He represented Hendry County and eastern Collier County until 2020.

During his time in the state legislature, he served in leadership roles on committees dealing with education, insurance and banking. His work focused on issues including education, criminal justice reform and financial policy.

In 2020, he was elected to represent Florida's 19th Congressional District in the US House of Representatives. He took office in January 2021 and subsequently became a prominent conservative voice in Washington. His national profile grew through his support for Trump and frequent appearances defending Republican positions in television interviews.

History-Making Victory in Florida

Donalds' political career reached its biggest milestone on 3 November 2026, when he defeated Democrat David Jolly to become Florida's governor-elect. He will succeed Ron DeSantis, who has served as governor since 2019. His victory makes him Florida's first Black governor and the first elected Black Republican governor in US history.

His campaign focused on issues including affordability, education, healthcare, economic growth and public safety. Donalds is expected to take office in January 2027, beginning a new chapter in Florida's political leadership.