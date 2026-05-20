Donald Trump's bruised hand has once again fuelled online speculation, after a tightly cropped photograph from a White House event on Monday, 18 May showed makeup covering part of the president's right hand as he appeared alongside Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

The news came after months of recurring chatter around Trump's appearance, including earlier explanations from the White House that linked the hand bruising to frequent handshakes and aspirin use.

Donald Trump Hand Photo At Drug‑Price Event Sets Social Media Alight

The latest furore began at a White House event on prescription drug prices, where Donald Trump appeared alongside Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Medicare chief Mehmet Oz and billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban to promote the government's TrumpRX website.

Professional photographs from the event captured the backs of Trump and Kennedy's hands as they stood side by side. In the zoomed‑in shots that quickly went viral, Trump's right hand appears mottled and bruised, with what looks like a thick layer of make‑up over the skin.

Kennedy's hand looks red and possibly discoloured, adding to the sense that both men are showing their age.

oh my god -- Trump's hand is looking nastier than ever today



(Kent Nishimura/AFP via Getty)



(That's RFK Jr's left hand next to his in the first shot) pic.twitter.com/1EDFNytw7n — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 18, 2026

Journalist Aaron Rupar drew attention to the image on X, formerly Twitter, writing: 'oh my god – Trump's hand is looking nastier than ever today.'

One user replied that 'they both look like they're decomposing, tbh', while another asked: 'Is everyone in the White House a rotting corpse?'

A separate commenter went further, claiming: 'His hand is almost as rotten as he is.'

Similar language flooded the replies. 'That looks downright necrotic,' one account wrote.

'Rotting from the inside out,' another added.

Donald Trump Health: Critics Say 'Rotting', White House Says 'Benign'

The president himself has previously brushed off questions, telling one interviewer that the bruise was 'very good' and happened when he 'clipped' his hand on a table. He has said he uses a cream on the area and has linked the marks to what he calls the 'side effects of taking aspirin', describing a daily high‑dose regimen.

The White House has backed that account. Press secretary Karoline Leavitt has attributed the hand discolouration to 'frequent handshaking and the use of aspirin', which she said causes 'consistent' irritation.

'Look, you see the president every day,' she told reporters. 'He's moving, he's working. There have been no adjustments made to his lifestyle.'

Last year, White House physician Sean Barbabella disclosed that Trump had been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, a vascular condition involving poor blood circulation that can cause swelling in the legs and ankles.

Barbabella described it as relatively common and mostly benign, and said he had prescribed an anti‑inflammatory cream, mometasone, to be used as needed.

None of that has silenced critics. Political analyst Nicole Sandler called the new hand image 'downright nauseating'.

Writer Gregory Norminton, posting on Bluesky, accused Trump of 'flaunting a different sort of corruption this afternoon', turning a physical blemish into a metaphor for what opponents see as moral decay.

Journalist Gavin Aronsen simply labelled the photo a 'graphic image' on X.

Supporters, for their part, accuse Trump's detractors of obsession. One MAGA backer dismissed the commentary as 'Trump derangement syndrome' and complained that critics were ignoring what they saw as a 'stellar' record on drug pricing, pointing out that even Mark Cuban, who backs Vice President Kamala Harris, has praised the TrumpRX initiative.

Donald Trump Age And Fitness: President Insists 'Health Is Perfect'

The row over Donald Trump's hand sits on top of a broader conversation about his age and stamina. The president is weeks away from his 80th birthday and is already the oldest person ever to hold the office.

He is scheduled to undergo his next annual physical at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on 26 May, his fourth medical check‑up of his second term.

In a rare interview with The Wall Street Journal, Trump has tried to get ahead of the speculation, declaring that his 'health is perfect' and accusing the media of exaggerating minor moments.

He said photographers often catch him in unflattering stills, such as 'a picture of me blinking', which then circulate as supposed evidence he is falling asleep. 'I've never been a big sleeper,' he admitted, but insisted his limited rest had not affected his agility or ability to work.

Even so, he has conceded small shifts. Speaking to CNBC's Joe Kernen while attacking Joe Biden's supposed decline, Trump acknowledged that he 'has to be careful' when walking, a remark that some viewers took as a glimpse of self‑awareness about his own limitations.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr And Wider Questions Over Ageing Leadership

The latest hand photos have not only focused attention on Donald Trump. Robert F. Kennedy Jr., now serving as Health and Human Services Secretary, also drew comment.

Some users on X argued that 'RFK Jr.'s hand looks even worse', with one saying: 'The entire administration is at death's door or busy committing crime.'

As of this writing, there has been no official statement from Secretary Kennedy Jr. or his representatives regarding his health.

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Meanwhile, Trump's team says the president will continue with his existing schedule and points to his frequent public appearances as proof of vigour.

Concern over Donald Trump's physical condition has been simmering for more than a year. High‑resolution photos have repeatedly shown heavy discolouration, swelling and apparent make‑up on his hands, while separate footage of the 79‑year‑old appearing drowsy at events and walking cautiously has fuelled a steady stream of health rumours.

The administration has attempted to settle those questions with formal diagnoses and optimistic briefings, but every new image appears to start the cycle all over again.