Jeff Bezos says Robert Pattinson was chosen as James Bond on Friday, just three days before Amazon MGM Studios announced the British actor as the next 007. Speaking at a conference in Menlo Park, California, on Tuesday, 17 November, the Amazon founder described the final stage of a competitive casting process.

The studio confirmed Pattinson's appointment on Monday, 16 November, ending months of speculation over Daniel Craig's successor. It was the first Bond casting since Amazon MGM secured creative control of the franchise through a 2025 agreement with its longtime custodians.

How Friday's Review Sealed Robert Pattinson's James Bond Casting

Speaking at Semafor's Silicon Valley & The World conference, Bezos said the decision was reached on Friday, 13 November, after an extensive search.

'We ran a really tight process and we made the final decision on Friday,' he said.

The casting team narrowed its search to five finalists, each of whom performed three scenes during screen tests. The auditions involved costumes, physical sets and fellow actors, giving the panel a chance to assess how each candidate might perform as Bond.

The footage also allowed selectors to compare the contenders in similar conditions, rather than relying solely on their previous performances. Bezos said the decision-makers spent a couple of hours reviewing the completed screen tests on Friday. Director Denis Villeneuve was among those who backed Pattinson's selection.

Bezos said all five candidates delivered impressive performances, but Pattinson stood out during the review.

'There was something special about Rob,' he recalled.

.@JeffBezos tells @lizrhoffman he was "heavily involved" in selecting Robert Pattinson as the next James Bond.



"Initially, we were slightly biased against him just because he's already so famous ... but in the screen tests, it was so obvious he is James Bond." pic.twitter.com/1ro4R8meYO — Semafor (@semafor) November 17, 2026

Bezos did not identify the four unsuccessful finalists. Callum Turner, Josh O'Connor, Jack Lowden and Nicholas Hoult had been linked to the casting search, but their inclusion in the final five remains unconfirmed. Reports naming potential contenders do not establish who reached the last round.

Why Robert Pattinson's Fame Initially Counted Against Him

The initial concern, Bezos said, was not Pattinson's acting ability but how well-known he already was.

'Initially, I would say we were slightly biased a little against him just because he's already so famous,' Bezos said.

The team had considered choosing a less recognisable actor, following a franchise pattern in which performers have gained international attention through playing Bond.

Pattinson, 40, already had a substantial Hollywood career through The Twilight Saga and The Batman. His performances in Tenet and The Lighthouse also showed his work beyond major franchises.

Robert Pattinson has officially been cast as James Bond.



Watch the first teaser for the new 007. pic.twitter.com/iHpGL6SHWM — Rotten Tomatoes 🍅 (@RottenTomatoes) November 16, 2026

His familiarity initially counted against him. Bezos said the screen tests ultimately convinced the decision-makers that Pattinson was the right choice, making the performances central to the final decision.

'But in the screening tests, it was so obvious. He is James Bond,' he said.

Bezos also acknowledged being 'heavily involved' in the selection process, offering an account of Amazon's role in the casting decision.

Amazon MGM Studios' announcement confirmed Villeneuve as director, with Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight writing the screenplay. Amy Pascal and David Heyman are producing, while Tanya Lapointe is executive producer.

Pattinson described his appointment as 'the honour of a lifetime'. Villeneuve also thanked the other actors who auditioned before welcoming the new Bond. The studio has not announced a release date for the untitled film.