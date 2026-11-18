Nicholas Hoult has missed out on becoming James Bond after Amazon MGM Studios confirmed Robert Pattinson as the next 007. The decision has prompted fresh discussion about Hoult's suitability for the role, with some fans suggesting he may be better suited to playing a villain than the British spy.

The 36-year-old actor was reportedly among the performers who screen-tested for director Denis Villeneuve. Although the studio has not released an official list of unsuccessful candidates, Hoult's name was widely linked to the final casting process before Pattinson was announced as Bond on 16 November.

Fans Question Hoult's Action-Hero Image

Hoult's supporters had hoped his experience in major franchises would make him a strong choice. He has played Beast in the X-Men films and Lex Luthor in Superman, demonstrating experience with action-heavy productions and larger-than-life characters.

However, reactions to his possible Bond casting were mixed even before the decision. Some social media users argued that he looked more convincing as an antagonist. One fan asked whether he would lose the lead role and end up playing the villain instead, while another wrote that Hoult looked more like a Bond villain.

The comments have resurfaced following Pattinson's appointment, with online discussion shifting towards whether Hoult could still appear in the film as an enemy of 007.

The Superman Casting Comparison Returns

Hoult previously auditioned to play Superman in James Gunn's DC film. He did not get the title role, which went to David Corenswet, but was later cast as the villainous Lex Luthor.

That casting history has encouraged fans to imagine a similar outcome in the Bond franchise. Rather than becoming the central hero, Hoult could potentially be considered for a major antagonist.

There is, however, no confirmation that Villeneuve or Amazon MGM is considering him for another part. The suggestion remains fan speculation, not a casting announcement.

Hoult has also appeared in The Favourite, The Great and Mad Max: Fury Road, building a varied screen career that extends well beyond superhero films.

Pattinson Wins the Role After Screen Tests

Pattinson was selected after a reported process involving five finalists, each of whom performed three scenes in costume and on sets. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos later said he reviewed the screen tests with the creative team and that Pattinson's performance stood out.

Villeneuve has described the new Bond as needing strength, charisma, sensuality, dark humour and the ability to surprise audiences. The director has also stressed that casting was a collaborative decision.

Pattinson, 40, is already known for Twilight, The Batman and Tenet. His appointment has divided fans, with some praising his range and others wishing the franchise had chosen a less established actor.

Could Hoult Still Join Bond 26?

The next Bond film will be directed by Villeneuve, with Steven Knight writing the screenplay. Producers Amy Pascal and David Heyman are overseeing the project for Amazon MGM Studios.

No further cast members have been confirmed, and the studio has not announced a release date. Hoult has not publicly commented on missing out on the role.

For now, fans hoping to see him face Pattinson on screen have only speculation to go on. His performance as Lex Luthor has made the idea of a villainous turn an easy one for audiences to imagine, but whether that possibility becomes reality remains unknown.