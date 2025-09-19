The Tamil film industry, often called Kollywood and one of India's biggest regional cinemas, has been plunged into mourning after the sudden death of popular comedian and actor Robo Shankar. The 46-year-old entertainer collapsed while shooting in Chennai, India and was rushed to a private hospital, but despite urgent medical care, he passed away later that evening.

The sudden death of the popular Tamil actor has left fans and colleagues reeling, with tributes pouring in from fellow actors, directors and millions of fans across India and abroad.

What Was Robo Shankar's Cause of Death?

According to doctors in Chennai, Robo Shankar was admitted on 16 September with gastrointestinal bleeding and multiple organ failure. Despite being placed in intensive care, his health deteriorated rapidly, and he died two days later at 9:05pm local time.

Reports from local media suggest that the actor had been filming a movie titled Godzilla when he suddenly vomited blood and collapsed on set. Crew members rushed him to the hospital, but his condition worsened despite emergency treatment. His death has shocked both colleagues and audiences, especially as he had remained active on screen until just days earlier.

From Robot Dance to Kollywood Stardom

Born Shankar, the actor earned his now-famous nickname 'Robo' thanks to his distinctive robotic dance moves during live performances in his early career. His big breakthrough came on the Tamil television comedy talent show Kalakka Povadhu Yaaru, where his physical humour and eccentric stage style made him a fan favourite.

That success launched him into cinema. While he began with smaller roles, it was his performance in Tamil superstar Dhanush's blockbuster Maari (2015) that turned him into a household name.

Many outside India might compare his trajectory to a stand-up comic who became a mainstream film star, but it should be noted that Shankar was a beloved performer not just for one-liners but also for his larger-than-life persona.

Family, Wife Priyanka, and Daughter Indraja

Robo Shankar is survived by his wife, Priyanka Shankar, a plus-size model, dancer and actress known in her own right for appearing in the Tamil film Kanni Maadam (2020) and reality shows such as Cook With Comali. She has also built a large online following, sharing family life and creative projects with her 240,000 social media fans.

The couple were married for over 22 years and have a daughter, Indraja Shankar, who also works in the Tamil film industry. She is best known internationally for her role alongside superstar Vijay in Bigil (2019).

Indraja recently became a mother herself, making Robo Shankar a grandfather earlier this year.

Why Robo Shankar Mattered to Tamil Cinema

For those unfamiliar with his work, Robo Shankar's passing is a reminder of the sheer scale and influence of Tamil-language cinema, one of India's most dynamic film industries. His comedy resonated not only with audiences in Tamil Nadu but also with the global South Asian diaspora.

By blending slapstick, satire and his trademark robotic style, he carved out a space that was entirely his own. His career spanned more than a decade in Tamil-language cinema, with standout roles in Idharkuthane Aasaipattai Balakumara (2013), Maari (2015) and Maari 2 (2018), Irumbu Thirai (2018), Vellainu Vandhutta Vellaikaran (2016), Singam 3 (2017), Velaikkaran (2017).

His legacy lives on through his films, his daughter's career, and the millions of fans who continue to celebrate his work.