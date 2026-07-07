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Cristiano Ronaldo's final FIFA World Cup appearance ended in heartbreak after Portugal were knocked out by Spain, but the result was quickly overshadowed by fierce criticism of the veteran forward's display. Former England striker Chris Sutton accused the 41-year-old of contributing to Portugal's exit, arguing that the team had become too dependent on a player no longer capable of influencing matches as he once did.

Portugal's hopes of reaching the quarter-finals ended when Spain substitute Mikel Merino scored a dramatic 91st-minute winner to settle a tense last-16 encounter. While Ronaldo left the pitch in tears following what he later confirmed was his final World Cup appearance, Sutton's blunt assessment immediately reignited debate over whether Portugal's loyalty to their captain had come at a cost.

Sutton Delivers a Scathing Assessment

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live, Sutton delivered one of the strongest public criticisms of Ronaldo's tournament, arguing that Portugal's attack lacked the movement, intensity and pressing needed to trouble elite opposition. 'He's waddling around the field like a granddad. Honestly, that's why Portugal are out,' Sutton said.

He went further, suggesting some members of the Portugal squad would privately blame their captain for the team's elimination. 'There's a lot of them probably walking off the pitch now thinking, "Ronaldo, you've killed us in this tournament. You're the reason we've gone out. You're the reason we've struggled in the final third."'

Portugal enjoyed long spells of possession but struggled to create clear-cut chances, with Ronaldo largely contained by Spain's disciplined defence and unable to produce the decisive moment his side needed.

Martínez's Decisions Come Under Scrutiny

Sutton reserved just as much criticism for Portugal manager Roberto Martínez, arguing that tactical decisions had compounded Ronaldo's struggles. His biggest complaint centred on the continued absence of Gonçalo Ramos, who had scored after coming off the bench against Croatia in the previous round but remained an unused substitute against Spain.

Chris Sutton has NOT held back in his review of Portugal and Roberto Martinez! pic.twitter.com/0r0r5SSF2S — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) July 6, 2026

'This is all on the manager,' Sutton said. 'How can Gonçalo Ramos come off the bench and score the winner against Croatia and not actually get a minute?' He questioned whether Martínez had prioritised Ronaldo's status over selecting the side best equipped to progress.

'What is Roberto Martínez doing? How can you pander? His job was to try and win the World Cup and put the best team out for Portugal. Has he done that? Absolutely not.' Sutton argued that ultimate responsibility rested with Martínez, whose job was to select the team best equipped to win rather than defer to reputation or legacy.

Ronaldo Brings His World Cup Journey to a Close

The defeat also marked the end of Ronaldo's World Cup career. Before the match, Ronaldo had already said this would be his final World Cup. Following Portugal's elimination, he confirmed that decision while reflecting on the disappointment of the result.

'I'm sad to leave the World Cup this way,' Ronaldo said. 'As I said yesterday, I gave it my all, and I leave with a clear conscience. That's the life of a footballer. You have to move forward.' He added: 'It was my last World Cup, yes. But as for the rest, there's time to think, to be with my family, and not say things in the heat of the moment.'

The comments brought to a close a six-World Cup career that established Ronaldo as one of international football's greatest players, even if the sport's biggest prize ultimately eluded him.

Debate Over Ronaldo's Role Is Unlikely to End

Martínez struck a notably different tone after the defeat, describing Ronaldo as a 'football icon' whose influence on the squad extended well beyond his performances on the pitch. The Portugal coach praised his captain's professionalism throughout the tournament, even as questions intensified over whether the team had become too reliant on a player nearing the end of an extraordinary career. Martínez later announced he was stepping down as national team manager, describing the defeat as the end of a cycle for Portugal.

For Ronaldo, however, the debate is unlikely to end with his final World Cup appearance. Sutton's verdict will divide opinion. Supporters will point to Ronaldo's record-breaking career and his enormous contribution to Portuguese football, while critics may argue the tournament exposed the difficulty of building an attack around an ageing superstar.

Either way, Spain's late winner ensured that Ronaldo's final World Cup appearance will be remembered not only for Portugal's elimination but also for the debate it reignited over when even the greatest football careers reach their natural conclusion.