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Lionel Messi joked about the rumours regarding a romantic relationship with a World Cup reporter in a viral exchange after Argentina's latest win. Messi has publicly responded to long-running intrigue linking him to Argentine television journalist Sofi Martinez, using humour to dismiss years of online speculation.

The Argentina captain made the comments moments after his side's dramatic 3-2 extra-time victory over Cape Verde in Miami, catching reporters off guard with an unexpected opening before his post-match interview.

Messi Breaks the Ice Before Post-match Interview

Before any football questions could be asked, the Inter Miami star noticed Martinez, who was covering the match for Argentine broadcaster Telefe.

Instead of immediately discussing the game, Messi addressed the rumours head-on in front of the assembled media.

'When I look at you, they ask why I'm looking at you,' Messi told Martinez with a smile. 'And when I greet you, they ask why I'm greeting you.'

Martinez responded without hesitation, seemingly taking the opportunity to also dismiss the growing speculation.

'They're all lies,' she acknowledged.

The brief exchange quickly spread across social media, with fans praising Messi's light-hearted approach to rumours that have circulated since Argentina's triumphant 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign. The comments also marked one of the rare occasions the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner has directly acknowledged the gossip surrounding his interactions with Martinez.

After the ice-breaking moment, Martinez thanked Messi before smoothly turning the conversation back to football, asking the captain about Argentina's performance and the team's preparations moving forward.

🚨 𝗡𝗘𝗪: Lionel Messi has responded to the rumours about him and Argentine reporter Sofi Martinez, after many people wrote about how Messi looks at her during interviews.



After Argentina's win over Cape Verde, Messi joked: "If I look at you, people ask why. If I greet you,… pic.twitter.com/OHvH98X9JW — The Touchline | 𝐓 (@TouchlineX) July 5, 2026

The Rumours Began After Qatar World Cup

The Messi-Martinez gossip dates back to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, where the female journalist conducted an emotional post-match interview with Messi following one of Argentina's victories. The interview resonated with millions of viewers worldwide, but some social media users began reading into what they perceived as warmth and mutual admiration between the pair.

In 2023, the rumours resurfaced after another televised interview, with online commentary once again focusing on their on-camera interactions rather than the football itself. Despite attracting significant attention online, no evidence ever supported claims of a relationship between the journalist and the World Cup-winning captain.

Martinez eventually addressed the speculation during an appearance on the Argentine television programme Podemos Hablar, describing the personal toll the rumours had taken. The reporter explained that repeatedly having to deny fabricated claims had become exhausting and, at times, humiliating.

'My family suffers a lot because of these things,' she said.

She also revealed that Messi's wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, privately contacted her to offer reassurance during the height of the online speculation.

'Sofi, don't worry, ignore the nonsense,' Antonela reportedly wrote.

Antonela, who has been married to Messi since 2017 after the pair's long relationship dating back to childhood in Rosario, has largely remained silent throughout the episode, maintaining the same composed public image she has long projected.

Messi's latest remarks appear to have brought the story full circle. Rather than ignoring the speculation or issuing a formal denial, the Argentina captain chose humour, allowing both himself and Martinez to laugh off years of unfounded gossip before returning the spotlight to football.