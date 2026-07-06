England reached the World Cup quarter finals on Saturday night with a 3-2 win over co-hosts Mexico in Mexico City, a result that keeps Gareth Southgate's side alive in the United States, Mexico and Canada tournament and prompted public praise from Prince William and Kate for captain Harry Kane and his team.

The Prince and Princess of Wales hailed the Three Lions shortly after full-time, offering a royal nod to an England side now firmly embedded in the latter stages once again.

Well done England! Bring on the quarter final! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿



W https://t.co/jCd8TaE6O6 — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) July 6, 2026

William And Kate Respond As England Wins Over Mexico

England's progress to the World Cup quarter finals came at the end of a tense knockout tie that saw them play much of the second half with 10 men after Jarell Quansah was sent off. Mexico, backed by a loud home crowd, pushed back from 3-1 down before England finally saw out the finish to secure their place in the last eight of the 2026 competition.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, long-time public supporters of England's major tournament campaigns, reacted within hours of the final whistle.

Posting on X, the official account for William and Kate wrote: 'Well done England! Bring on the quarter final!' The message, short and sharp, was a familiar royal nod to a national team that has grown used to Buckingham Palace attention every time it edges deeper into a tournament.

Royals Applaud As England's Main Men Deliver

The royal message came after a string of standout performances that underline why this particular England team attracts both royal and public backing. Harry Kane once again carried the heavy load in front of goal, converting a second half penalty after Anthony Gordon was fouled in the box. That strike, his sixth of the tournament, effectively sealed England's passage to the World Cup quarter finals.

It was not a one-man show, though. Jude Bellingham, who has been quietly rewriting records all tournament, became the youngest player ever to reach 10 World Cup appearances. According to tournament statistics, he surpassed Argentina great Mario Kempes, who set the previous record at 23 years and 334 days in 1978 against Poland.

Bellingham finished the night as FIFA's official Player of the Match, the kind of detail that might sound routine now but is striking when you remember his age.

The historical markers kept stacking up. By beating Mexico, England reached the World Cup quarter finals for the 11th time in their history. Only Brazil, with 15, and Germany, with 14, have done it more often.

Harry Kane's Numbers Power England's Quarter Final Charge

Kane's numbers are even more eye-catching. His six goals at this World Cup represent only the third time an England player has hit that mark at a major international tournament, matching his own haul from the 2018 World Cup and Gary Lineker's six in Mexico in 1986.

Reports say that he is now the outright record holder for the most World Cup penalty goals in regulation time, with six, two more than any other player.

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Kane did not just score against Mexico, he also set one up. The England captain ended the game with a goal and an assist, taking his tally for the 2025–26 season to 81 goal involvements in 63 matches for club and country across all competitions, split between 73 goals and eight assists.

According to OptaJoe's account on X, Kane also became the first player on record since 1966 to both score a penalty and concede one in the same World Cup match.

Bukayo Saka, often discussed in the shadow of Kane's numbers, added a landmark of his own. He became only the third England player since 1966 to provide three assists at a single World Cup, joining David Beckham in 2002 and Kane in 2022.