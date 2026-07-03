Portugal turned a dramatic World Cup victory into an emotional tribute to Diogo Jota, defeating Croatia 2-1 before honouring the late forward on the first anniversary of his death. The victory secured Portugal's place in the next stage of the tournament, but the night's defining image came after the final whistle, when players gathered around Jota's No. 21 shirt and dedicated the result to their former teammate.

The match at Toronto's BMO Field kicked off while it was still 2 July in Canada. By the time it ended, however, the date had turned to 3 July in Portugal, marking one year since Jota and his younger brother, André Silva, were killed in a car crash in northern Spain after their Lamborghini left the road. Jota was 28.

Portugal Turn Victory Into Tribute

As celebrations unfolded, Portugal's players made clear the win represented more than progression to the World Cup's last 16.

The squad posed with Jota's No. 21 jersey, and captain Cristiano Ronaldo later wore it in tribute. The gestures capped an evening that had been shaped by remembrance as much as football.

Defender Vitinha acknowledged before kick-off that the anniversary had become an additional source of motivation for the squad.

'So many motivations to win the match, and there's yet this additional factor, this special day, we have all the motivation, for our families, for Diogo Jota, for the whole country, for the whole of Portugal,' he said, according to Reuters.

That determination was evident throughout a fiercely contested match, with Portugal eventually edging Croatia to keep alive hopes of lifting the World Cup trophy.

Read more Harry Kane Breaks England 2026 World Cup Record, Overtakes Lineker With 11 Goals Against Panama Harry Kane Breaks England 2026 World Cup Record, Overtakes Lineker With 11 Goals Against Panama

Jota's Presence Continues to Shape the Squad

The anniversary formed part of a wider series of tributes organised throughout Portugal's World Cup campaign.

Prime Minister Luís Montenegro presented players with wristbands bearing Jota's name before the tournament, while manager Roberto Martínez named the former Liverpool forward an honorary member of the squad.

Ahead of Portugal's opening fixture against DR Congo in Houston, Jota's parents, Isabel and Joaquim Silva, attended a ceremony with the team, reinforcing the bond between the national side and the forward's family.

Jota represented Portugal 49 times, scoring 14 goals and helping his country lift the UEFA Nations League in both 2019 and 2025. The latter triumph came only weeks before his death, making it the final title of his career.

His absence has continued to resonate across Portuguese football and at Liverpool, where supporters and teammates have spent the past year commemorating his life and achievements.

Martínez Targets World Cup Glory for Jota

If Portugal's public tributes have carried symbolic weight, the private gestures inside the dressing room reveal an even deeper sense of loss.

Midfielder Rúben Neves recently disclosed that Portugal's WhatsApp group still includes Jota and his wife, Rute Cardoso, saying that teammates continue to send messages to their late friend.

'I still talk to him,' Neves said during an appearance on Portuguese television programme Alta Definição. 'Whenever something special happens, I have the conversations archived on my WhatsApp so I can continue to send him messages.'

Martínez has repeatedly insisted that Jota remains part of the team's identity rather than simply its history.

'I think we need to honour Diogo Jota,' the Portugal manager said. 'I think it's a moment to cherish that everything we started in this team started with him. We won the Nations League with him. He's probably the sign and the light of the biggest stimulation that we have. We want to win the World Cup for him.'

Portugal now advances to the knockout stages carrying renewed momentum after overcoming Croatia. Yet the team's message extended well beyond football. On a night that marked one year since Jota's death, qualification became secondary to remembrance as players, coaches and supporters united to honour a footballer whose influence continues to shape Portugal's pursuit of World Cup glory.