It is the end of an era as Spain eliminated Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal on Monday, 6 July. Ronaldo, arguably the biggest football star in the world, confirmed that it is his last World Cup.

'Yes, it's my last one. Let's go and enjoy it,' Ronaldo said during a press conference following the nail-biting game. He first teased reporters that they are always asking the 'last one' question.

'You guys don't want me to come again, huh? That's what you want. I get it. I heard you now,' Ronaldo also said. Ronaldo, who was asked about how to deal with criticisms, said: 'It's to enjoy it as much as possible, given it's the last World Cup—and it's going to be the last World Cup. And to enjoy the day-to-day.'

Read more Portugal vs Spain Match Could Expose Whether Ronaldo Still Fits Portugal's 2026 World Cup Team's Best XI Portugal vs Spain Match Could Expose Whether Ronaldo Still Fits Portugal's 2026 World Cup Team's Best XI

Is Cristiano Ronaldo Retiring?

It may be his last World Cup, but it doesn't mean that he is retiring. 'I will finish, as I said a few years ago, when I want to, not when you want me to,' said Ronaldo. He currently plays for Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League and his contract runs until 2027.

At 41 years old, Ronaldo is one of the oldest players in the tournament. He will be 45 in the next World Cup, which would allow him to tie with Essam El Hadary as the oldest World Cup player ever. Hadary was 45 when he played for Egypt as a goalkeeper during the 2018 tournament.

This wasn't the first time his World Cup retirement was raised. In November 2025, Ronaldo implied that it may be his last World Cup because of his age.

During the early days of the World Cup, Ronaldo's sister, Katia Aveiro, hinted that it would be his 'last dance.' She joked that she had reliable information.

'I believe this is his farewell. Enjoy it a lot. It will be difficult to find someone like him. After a thousand goals? Yes, that's something. I'm talking about the National Team... I believe this is his last dance,' Aveiro told reporters during the Round of 32 game, where Portugal ended Croatia's World Cup dreams, 2-1.

'Last Dance' for Many Superstars

She also mentioned that the game was Croatian Luka Modric's last. Modric, 40, and Ronaldo won multiple titles together when they played for Real Madrid.

Ronaldo is not the only superstar rumored to end their international career in this World Cup. Ronaldo's rival, Lionel Messi, is also expected to hang up his boots. However, Messi still has a chance to end his international career on a high.

Argentina faces Egypt on Tuesday, 7 July. Messi is also on track to win the Golden Boot with seven goals, tying France's Kylian Mbappe and Norway's Erling Haaland.

Neymar, too, has confirmed that this was his last World Cup, following Brazil's elimination at the hands of Norway. While only 34, Neymar's career has been plagued by injuries.

Never Say Never

After six entries, Ronaldo and Portugal have never won the World Cup. He made his international debut for Portugal in 2003 at the age of 18.

While he may have decided that it's his last World Cup, he also said that it's his dream to play with his 16-year-old son, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr., in an official match. That match could still be World Cup 2030.