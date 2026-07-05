Lionel Messi was at the centre of a fresh World Cup flashpoint in Miami on 3 July, after a quick free-kick routine during Argentina's 3-2 extra-time win over Cape Verde prompted accusations of 'cheating' and 'unsporting' behaviour online. The Argentina captain scored in the first half, but the moment that really lit up social media came when he tried to take a free-kick before Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha was fully set.

Lionel Messi and the Free Kick Incident

Argentina had been pushed hard by Cape Verde in a round-of-32 tie that was supposed to be routine for the defending champions and turned into anything but. Messi put Argentina ahead with a first-half finish, only for Deroy Duarte to equalise in the 59th minute, sending the match towards extra time after a contest that looked increasingly ragged and tense.

Argentina eventually got over the line thanks to goals from Lisandro Martinez and an own goal credited to Diney Borges, after Cape Verde had briefly hauled themselves level again through Sidny Lopes Cabral. The disputed moment arrived with the scores level in the 73rd minute. Messi stood over the ball, ready for a trademark free-kick, while Vozinha was still organising his wall.

The Argentine then took the shot early, forcing the Cape Verde keeper into a sharp save near his line, a piece of quick thinking that some fans saw as clever and others branded flat-out unsporting.

Messi Reaction and Online Fury

Clips of the incident spread quickly across social media, with one fan calling it 'cheating' and accusing Messi of trying to 'steal a cheap goal,' while another wrote that the Argentina captain showed 'dishonest sportsmanship' during the free-kick incident. The tone was familiar, a bit mad really, because once a replay hits the internet, everyone becomes a referee.

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Not everyone agreed with the outrage. Some viewers argued that the whistle had already been blown, meaning Messi was well within his rights to take the free-kick when he did.

That detail matters, because the difference between a clever restart and a foul bit of gamesmanship often comes down to the smallest procedural thing, and football's online courtroom has a habit of treating those distinctions as though they are self-evident.

Vozinha's save also earned praise in its own right. The Cape Verde goalkeeper had already become one of the tournament's more unlikely cult figures, and his quick read of the situation stopped what would have been another Messi highlight for the reel. In other words, the keeper saved Argentina from a very awkward conversation.

Argentina Under Pressure

The news came after Argentina were forced into far more trouble than expected by the tournament debutants, who have won admirers for refusing to play like minnows. Cape Verde had already shown against Spain that they were no easy touch, and they carried that same stubbornness into a knockout tie that briefly threatened to turn into one of the shocks of the tournament.

Messi spoke warmly about the opposition after the match, telling reporters that it was no surprise Cape Verde had made life so difficult. 'It wasn't a coincidence that this team didn't lose to Spain or Uruguay.'

'Scoring the first goal was the hardest part, and we thought it would help us control the game and play with more calm, but the exact opposite happened,' he said, adding, 'That's what makes this World Cup so special. Everything is incredibly close, and every single game is extremely difficult.'

Argentina now move on to face Egypt in the Round of 16, carrying both the relief of survival and a fresh reminder that every second at this World Cup is being picked apart. Messi, as ever, remains the gravitational centre of the whole thing, brilliant, scrutinised and impossible to ignore, even when the argument is over a free kick that lasted only a heartbeat.