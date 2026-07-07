Oscar-winning actor Sir Anthony Hopkins has sparked a string of amusing responses after uploading a photo of himself in an England football shirt in the lead-up to England's FIFA World Cup game against Mexico.

The image, shared with a brief message backing England, prompted a wave of mixed reactions, with many Welsh supporters questioning why one of Wales' most celebrated figures appeared to support their historic sporting rivals.

The post went viral in no time, drawing thousands of interactions and sparking renewed debate about national identity, football loyalties and the distinctive rivalry between Wales and England.

Anthony Hopkins' England Shirt Sparks Online Debate

Hopkins, who was born in Port Talbot, Wales, shared the image on his social media accounts ahead of England's latest World Cup fixture.

Although the actor offered only a short message of support, saying, 'We're all winners', the photograph that also featured his wife, Stella Arroyave, wearing a Mexico shirt in support of her native country generated passionate responses from fans across the UK.

Many Welsh supporters expressed disappointment, arguing that one of Wales' most famous cultural icons should have backed his home nation rather than England.

Comments included, 'Take that shirt off Sir... you're Welsh!', 'Mate you're from Swansea!', and 'Anthony Hopkins is Welsh, not English.'

Others reacted humorously, with one user joking, 'Olympus has fallen.'

Fans Split Over Football Allegiance

Not everyone criticised the veteran actor. Many supporters defended Hopkins' decision, saying individuals should be free to support whichever team they choose.

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Some pointed out that many Welsh football fans support England during tournaments when Wales are not involved, while others noted that Hopkins has spent much of his adult life living abroad and has developed an international outlook.

The debate soon expanded beyond football, with many discussing whether celebrities should be expected to publicly represent their country of birth.

Furthermore, the response reflects the long-standing sporting rivalry between Wales and England, where football often carries significance beyond the result on the pitch.

Although both nations are part of the United Kingdom, Welsh national identity remains deeply connected to sport, language and culture. Supporting England during a major international tournament is viewed by some Welsh supporters as crossing an emotional line.

For that reason, Hopkins' decision resonated more strongly than it might have for celebrities from other countries

A Welsh Star With Global Roots

Born in 1937, Sir Anthony Hopkins remains one of Wales' most accomplished actors, winning two Academy Awards during a career spanning more than six decades.

While proud of his Welsh heritage, Hopkins has spent much of his life in the United States and holds dual British and American citizenship. His international career has often taken him beyond traditional national boundaries, even as he remains one of Wales' greatest cultural exports.

As of publication, Hopkins has not publicly responded to the criticism surrounding his England shirt.

The discussion continues to trend online as England's World Cup campaign attracts global attention, highlighting how football can become a focal point for wider conversations about identity, loyalty and national pride.

Some fans viewed the image as a harmless act of sportsmanship, others as emblematic of the age-old Wales-England rivalry, and yet again as demonstrating how a single social media post can spark fierce debate during a World Cup.