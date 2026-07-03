Cristiano Ronaldo has responded to fresh speculation about his international future after comments from his sister, Katia Aveiro, suggested that the 2026 FIFA World Cup could be his final tournament with Portugal.

The 41-year-old captain was asked about those remarks after helping Portugal secure a 2-1 victory over Croatia in the Round of 32 in Toronto on Thursday, July 2.

While retirement has become a talking point, Ronaldo made it clear that he has not reached any decision. Instead, he insisted that his attention remains on Portugal's World Cup campaign and their upcoming last-16 meeting with Spain. His response came after another memorable night on the pitch, where he scored from the penalty spot to help his side recover from going behind before Goncalo Ramos completed the turnaround. Ronaldo's latest comments have now cast doubt on claims that his international career is nearing its end.

Ronaldo Addresses Retirement Speculation

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Ronaldo's sister Katia Aveiro described the ongoing World Cup as her brother's 'last dance,' leading to fresh discussion about when the Portugal captain could step away from international football.

However, Ronaldo declined to confirm whether this tournament would be his final appearance for his country. Speaking after Portugal's victory over Croatia, he explained that his priority remains the team's progress rather than decisions about his future.

'Continue to support the National Team as you have been and think game by game. Cristiano's future is not important at this moment. I will talk to my family and then decide. I no longer make decisions in the heat of the moment. Now it's time to rest and prepare for the next game.'

Those comments leave Ronaldo's plans open, with the veteran making it clear that any decision will come after discussions with his family rather than during the middle of Portugal's World Cup run.

Portugal now turn their attention to a heavyweight Round of 16 clash against 2010 world champions Spain at Dallas Stadium in Arlington on Monday, July 6. Ronaldo indicated that preparing for that fixture is his only concern for now as Portugal continue their pursuit of the World Cup title.

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Portugal Continue World Cup Journey

Ronaldo's latest statement followed another landmark performance in Portugal colours as Roberto Martinez's side fought back to defeat Croatia.

The 2018 finalists took the lead in the 53rd minute through Ivan Perisic, while Ronaldo also had a goal ruled out for offside earlier in the contest. Portugal's captain eventually found the net from the penalty spot 13 minutes after Croatia's opener to restore parity and keep his side in the match.

Martinez later replaced Ronaldo with nine minutes remaining, but Portugal completed the comeback when substitute Goncalo Ramos headed in Rafael Leao's cross. Croatia thought they had forced extra time late on, only for their equaliser to be ruled out for offside, allowing Portugal to secure a 2-1 victory.

The match also added another milestone to Ronaldo's remarkable career. He became the oldest player ever to appear in a World Cup knockout match and finally scored his first goal in the knockout stages of the competition after eight previous appearances without finding the net.

The strike also improved his tally at the 2026 FIFA World Cup to three goals, leaving him three behind Golden Boot leaders Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe. It also took his international total to 146 goals for Portugal and moved his overall career tally for club and country to 976 goals.

For now, though, Ronaldo has made it clear that personal milestones and retirement talk are taking a back seat. His immediate focus is on helping Portugal continue their World Cup campaign, with any decision about his international future set to wait until after discussions with his family.