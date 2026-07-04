Lionel Messi is still bending a World Cup to his will at 39, and that alone makes the Argentine captain the story in tournament football right now. At 1.70 metres tall, with pace that is plainly not what it once was, Messi keeps producing the kind of damage that makes the old idea of athletic greatness look a bit thin.

How Messi World Cup Greatness Still Works

For starters, the latest evidence is blunt enough. Messi has scored six goals at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, putting him level with France's Kylian Mbappé at the top of the tournament scoring chart, and his latest strike came in Argentina's 3-1 win over Jordan on 27 June. FIFA's own match coverage and tournament statistics show he has now reached 19 World Cup goals in his career, a ridiculous number by any sane standard.

The news came after another old football argument resurfaced, one that insists greatness is mostly built from speed, height and brute physicality. Messi still looks like the exception if you only measure a player with a stopwatch and a tape measure. But that misses the point, rather badly.

Johan Cruyff had a way of cutting through this stuff years ago when he argued that the sports press often confuses speed with insight, and that a player who starts earlier can look faster than one with better legs. That idea sits close to the centre of Messi's game. He is not usually winning races in open grass. He is winning the seconds before the race even begins.

Messi World Cup Vision Before the Ball Arrives

In case you missed it, the modern case for Messi is not really about what he does after the ball reaches him. It is about everything he has already seen. Watch him for half a minute when Argentina are circulating possession and his head keeps moving, left shoulder, right shoulder, back again, gathering the sort of information that most players only realise they needed once the pressure arrives.

That is where the more interesting football lesson sits. Research into scanning, the habit of checking the field before receiving the ball, has shown that players who do it more often are quicker to release the ball, more likely to turn instead of playing safe, and more likely to find a forward pass that actually hurts the opposition. The point is not decorative. It is functional. Better looking leads to better deciding.

That is also why calling Messi merely a dribbler or playmaker feels too small. His touch is obviously elite, but the touch is almost the last thing he does. The decisive work happens before contact, in the small mental edits he is making while everyone else is still reacting. That is the real separation, and it is a bit mad how long football has taken to say it plainly.

Why Messi World Cup Age Hardly Matters

The headline numbers make him look even more absurd. He is 39, he stands 1.70 metres tall, and he was never the kind of player built on explosive pace in the first place. The Athletic's profile notes his height at 1.7 metres, while NDTV Sports lists his age as 39. Those are not the ingredients conventional wisdom would choose for a World Cup frontman in his late thirties. Yet here he is, still deciding matches.

That may be the uncomfortable truth for anyone still clinging to the gym-first version of football excellence. Strength matters. Speed matters. Fitness matters. But Messi keeps reminding the game that perception, timing and anticipation matter more than the myth says they should. A defender can be quicker and still arrive late, because Messi has already read the next move.

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For context, his latest goal against Jordan was not just another item for a statistical reel. It was also a reminder that he remains central to Argentina's tournament story, and that his record continues to stretch while the rest of the field keeps chasing.

On current form, Mbappé may be level with him in the scoring race, but Messi still has the more awkward question hanging over him. How does a player like this keep ageing so well?

The honest answer is that football has probably spent too long worshipping the wrong things. Messi's body is not the argument for his greatness.

It is the frame around a far rarer gift, the ability to see the match a beat earlier than everyone else. Greatness was never living in the gym. It was in the looking. And, irritatingly for everyone else, he still does it better than most players half his age.