Ilnaz Galyaviev, the Russian man serving a life sentence for the 2021 school shooting in Kazan that killed nine people, has married an 18-year-old journalism student during a civil ceremony inside Russia's Black Dolphin penal colony.

The bride, identified by Russian media as Diana, said their relationship began through letters she sent to Galyaviev shortly after the attack, when she was 14 years old. The relationship continued through years of correspondence before the couple eventually married while he remained in prison.

Russian media outlets including MK.RU reported the ceremony took place at Black Dolphin, one of Russia's highest-security penal colonies, where Galyaviev is serving his life sentence. Russian law allows prisoners serving life sentences to marry while in custody, although contact with spouses remains subject to strict prison regulations.

Relationship Developed Through Prison Letters

According to an interview Diana gave to MK.RU, she first wrote to Galyaviev after seeing media coverage of the May 2021 school shooting. She said he replied about a month later and the pair continued exchanging letters before meeting in person for the first time during a court hearing in April 2023.

Read more Newlywed Indian Man Accused of Killing Wife, Sending Photo of Her Body to Girlfriend Newlywed Indian Man Accused of Killing Wife, Sending Photo of Her Body to Girlfriend

Their contact briefly stopped during 2024. According to Diana, Galyaviev's father later contacted her to explain that his son had been trying to re-establish contact, after which they resumed communication and decided to marry. Diana also said she initially kept the relationship secret from her parents because she expected them to object. Although there were disagreements, she said they eventually accepted her decision.

The wedding ceremony lasted about 10 minutes inside the prison, where the couple signed the official registration documents and exchanged rings in the presence of prison officials. Prison authorities then permitted them a three-day conjugal visit.

Convicted Over 2021 Kazan School Attack

Galyaviev was sentenced to life imprisonment after admitting responsibility for the attack on Gymnasium No. 175 in Kazan. He detonated an explosive device before opening fire inside the school, killing seven children and two teachers. Another 24 people were injured.

Kazan school shooter Ilnaz Galyaviev has married while serving a life sentence at the notorious Black Dolphin prison



According to media reports, the 25-year-old killer married an 18-year-old journalism student from Moscow. She reportedly first saw him during one of his court… pic.twitter.com/9fKtc8sXAF — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) July 15, 2026

Investigators said he had planned the attack after becoming fixated on previous school shootings he encountered online. During the investigation he posted messages claiming to be a deity, although forensic psychiatrists later found him criminally responsible for his actions.

He pleaded guilty, apologised during court proceedings and was sentenced in 2023 to life imprisonment. The court also ordered him to pay about 120 million roubles in compensation to victims' families.

Marriage Sparks Public Debate

The marriage has attracted widespread attention across Russian media and social media because of Galyaviev's crimes and the unusual circumstances of the relationship. It has also renewed discussion of 'hybristophilia', a psychological term describing romantic attraction towards people who have committed violent crimes.

Despite the public reaction, Diana defended her decision, saying every person deserved to be loved regardless of their past.

Under Russian prison regulations, prisoners serving life sentences at special-regime colonies such as Black Dolphin are generally limited to one telephone call each month and one long-term visit each year. As a result, the newlyweds are expected to spend most of their marriage apart.