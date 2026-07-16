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An Idaho elk hunter was stalked by a mountain lion but escaped after firing two warning shots from his Glock 27 pistol. The video of the 2022 incident has resurfaced widely this summer, prompting wildlife experts to issue fresh advice to hikers on how to handle encounters with the big cats. The warnings come against the backdrop of Colorado's first fatal mountain lion attack in more than a quarter of a century.

The Idaho Encounter

Jared Erickson was hunting elk in southeast Idaho when a full-grown mountain lion came out of the brush and began stalking him. He had been in the process of punching his tag when the animal appeared. The lion followed him for 30 to 45 seconds before Erickson started recording the encounter on his phone.

He slowly backpedalled, holding his Glock 27 in one hand and the phone in the other. Erickson repeatedly shouted 'Get back' as the cat, with ears pinned back, continued to advance towards him. When the lion appeared about to pounce, he fired one shot. The animal dodged but kept stalking, leading him to fire a second warning shot.

The mountain lion then turned and walked away in the opposite direction. Erickson later said the filmed portion was only about the last half of the encounter and that it was his first confrontation with a predator.

Recent Fatal Attack In Colorado

On 1 January this year a 46-year-old woman, Kristen Marie Kovatch of Fort Collins, was found dead on the Crosier Mountain Trail in Larimer County. Hikers spotted a mountain lion near her body from about 100 yards away. They scared the animal off by throwing rocks and attempted to help but found no pulse. Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers, along with sheriff deputies and other emergency services, searched the area.

They located one mountain lion at the scene, which was shot and later tracked and euthanised. A second mountain lion nearby was also euthanised. Autopsy results showed the cause of death was asphyxia due to external neck compression, consistent with a mountain lion attack. It marked the first fatal attack in Colorado since 1999, with 28 previous attacks reported in the state since 1990.

Human DNA was later found on the paws of one of the lions. Pathologists performed necropsies to check for abnormalities.

Expert Guidance For Hikers

Mountain lion attacks on humans are rare. Across North America there have been only 29 confirmed fatal cases since 1868. Experts from wildlife agencies advise hikers to make noise while on trails, travel in groups and stay alert, particularly at dawn and dusk when the animals are most active.

If a lion is seen, people should stand their ground, make eye contact, appear larger by raising their arms or holding items overhead, and back away slowly without running or turning their back. In the event of an attack, fight back using rocks, sticks or any available objects. Colorado Parks and Wildlife recommends keeping dogs on leashes and reporting any sightings to authorities.

While the Idaho hunter's use of warning shots succeeded in deterring the lion, officials stress that prevention through awareness remains the best approach. The video of the Idaho encounter highlights that even prepared individuals can face close calls in lion habitat. Hikers are urged to follow official guidance to minimise risks while enjoying the outdoors.