For Tess George, every day her daughter spends behind bars in Dubai is another day fearing a phone call no parent should ever receive.

Her daughter, Brooke George, a 23-year-old British TikToker with around 100,000 followers, is the TikToker facing the firing squad in Dubai after being charged over the fatal stabbing of her boyfriend, William Treeby, 26. Now, her mother has one desperate message for the authorities.

'Don't make my little girl face the firing squad,' Tess pleaded.

'As you can imagine, she's terrified. She's vulnerable. She doesn't know what to do.'

As the Dubai murder case unfolds, Brooke insists she never intended to kill Treeby. Instead, she claims she acted in self-defence after allegedly enduring a violent assault, a claim that now sits at the heart of one of the most closely watched cases involving a British national in the United Arab Emirates.

Mum of TikToker facing firing squad in Dubai issues fresh plea to authorities as daughter 'so frightened' https://t.co/PQuHZo0fjT pic.twitter.com/HgxhUlT4Xt — LADbible (@ladbible) June 30, 2026

A Holiday That Took A Dark Turn

According to London-based support organisation Detained in Dubai, Brooke and Treeby met online in April before she travelled to Dubai to see him.

The first visit reportedly went well, but her family says everything changed during the second. Tess noticed it almost immediately.

'The first day when she called home everything seemed okay,' she recalled.

'But the second day, she said she was being left on her own a lot, which never happened.'

The cheerful daughter she knew seemed to disappear.

'Before she was jovial, she was living her best life. Now she was very jittery, and I kept saying, "What is up?" And she's going, "Oh, I don't know." Then she was talking about wanting to come home.'

According to Detained in Dubai, Brooke's concerns deepened when she discovered Treeby had only booked her a one-way ticket. The organisation also claims he later took possession of her passport, leaving her feeling trapped in a country far from home.

A 23-year-old TikTok influencer from Gravesend is facing death by firing squad in Dubai over the alleged murder of her boyfriend.

More here: https://t.co/2cBpwcXdeh pic.twitter.com/TSa3NFOuRc — BBC Kent (@BBCRadioKent) June 25, 2026

The Self-Defence Claim

The TikToker accused of murdering her boyfriend maintains the fatal stabbing happened after an alleged attack inside the couple's apartment.

Detained in Dubai says the pair had been out in Jumeirah Village before Treeby, who was allegedly intoxicated, assaulted Brooke in the car. The organisation claims the violence continued after they returned home.

According to the support group, Brooke was repeatedly punched while pleading for her passport to be returned. It alleges she feared for her life and grabbed a kitchen knife within reach, leading to the fatal stabbing.

Those allegations have not been tested in court, and prosecutors have charged Brooke with murder. She remains in custody while legal proceedings continue.

The mother of a young woman holed up in a Dubai prison after being charged with murdering her boyfriend is begging for her to be spared death by firing squad.https://t.co/tmNNMwRQJ9 — Sky News Australia (@SkyNewsAust) June 29, 2026

Inside The Dubai Prison

While awaiting the next stage of the case, Brooke is reportedly being held in a cramped cell with ten other women. For her family, the uncertainty is almost as painful as the allegations themselves.

Tess says her daughter is frightened, isolated and trying to cope with the possibility of spending the rest of her life in prison, or potentially facing the death penalty in the UAE if convicted of premeditated murder.

Although headlines have focused on a possible firing squad, any capital sentence would only come after the judicial process is completed. No verdict has been reached, and no sentence has been imposed.

Allegations After The Arrest

The controversy surrounding the case extends beyond the stabbing itself. Detained in Dubai claims Brooke was stopped while trying to leave the country despite having visible bruising to her face and body.

The organisation also alleges she was forced to strip naked in front of male officers without female officers being present, describing the experience as 'deeply humiliating and distressing.'

It has further questioned the handling of the investigation, claiming Brooke was charged before inquiries had been fully completed. Those allegations have not been independently verified.

A Case Raising Difficult Questions

The UK Foreign Office has confirmed it is supporting Brooke and her family.

'We are in touch with a British woman detained in the UAE, we are supporting her family, and we are in contact with the local authorities,' a spokesperson said, according to the BBC.

The case has reignited discussion about self-defence claims, domestic abuse allegations, and how such cases are handled under different legal systems.

For Brooke's supporters, the central question is whether a woman who says she feared for her life should face a murder conviction. For prosecutors, that question will ultimately be answered in court.

Until then, Brooke remains thousands of miles from home, waiting to learn her fate. Her mother is left holding onto a single hope: that her daughter returns to Britain alive.