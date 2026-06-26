23-year-old British TikTok influencer, Brooke George, is possibly facing death by firing squad in Dubai after a man she met on Facebook was found fatally stabbed in an apartment they briefly shared.

The influencer from Gravesend in Kent was allegedly bruised and fleeing for her life when arrested at the Dubai International Airport as she tried to board a flight home.

'When I spoke to Brooke right after the incident, she was absolutely terrified. I could see that one of her eyes was badly swollen,' her mother, Thereza George, said in an interview.

In just a few hours, Brooke has been charged with premeditated murder, an offence punishable by the ultimate penalty under UAE law, and is now being held at Bur Dubai Police Station.

However, the devastated family, along with the campaign group Detained in Dubai, are pushing back against the charge, claiming that the 23-year-old acted in self-defence.

George's Family Shares What Happened

Detained in Dubai stated this was Brooke's second meeting with Bill Treeby, 26, who is originally from Rainham, Kent. The first one went well, and according to Brooke, was the 'best week of her life' despite the unease she felt over a bikini photoshoot Bill arranged.

The campaign group revealed that the second visit was markedly different, with Bill becoming more controlling and allegedly booking Brooke a one-way ticket.

Thereza also shared that her daughter seemed unusually quiet the day before the killing.

'She was quieter and not her usual happy, cheerful self, but she did not tell me why. That evening, they went to a bar in Dubai,' she said in a statement.

Brooke later arranged to fly back home, but upon returning to their shared apartment to collect her passport, a violent confrontation allegedly took place. When Brooke called her family, her eyes were badly swollen.

Call for Bail, Treeby's Disturbing Videos

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Founder of Detained in Dubai, Radha Stirling, stated that Brooke should be treated as a potential domestic abuse survivor, stating that she 'reached for a knife after being attacked.'

Stirling also calls for Brooke to be granted bail to be given proper medical care and consular support as the investigation commences.

The campaign group also urges UAE investigators to investigate Bill further, as Brooke claims that he assaulted her right after finding disturbing videos on his computer. Sterling stated that this would determine whether Brooke was a potential victim of exploitation.

Treeby's Family Speaks Out

Treeby's family have also posted their sentiments online. His mother, Karen Treeby, said, 'My darling son, I'm broken. Rest in forever peace, my Bill. You will be so missed and loved so much by us all, and we will never forget you.'

It's also unclear whether Brooke and Bill have sparked an online relationship, as a person claiming to be Treeby's partner, Ellie Baker, posted a tribute on Facebook stating, 'Words can't describe how I'm feeling right now. A part of me has died with you. The world is cruel. Until we meet again. Love you forever, from your Ell, Nelly and Lottie'

UAE authorities have yet to share their own detailed account of events as the case remains under investigation. For now, the Brit TikTok influencer family hopes for bail, as the country maintains defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a fair trial.