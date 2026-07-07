A woman wanted by Interpol over a bomb attack in Monaco has reportedly been found shot dead in Ukraine, raising questions about one of Europe's highest-profile criminal investigations.

The suspect, Anastasiia Berezovska, 39, was discovered with gunshot wounds in Kyiv late on Monday, days after authorities launched an international manhunt following the explosion in Monaco.

Berezovska had been sought since the 29 June bombing that targeted Ukrainian-born oligarch Vadim Ermolaev. The explosion seriously injured Ermolaev, his partner Anna Nasobina, and her 13-year-old son, prompting Interpol to issue a Red Notice as investigators traced the suspected bomber's movements across several European countries.

Monaco Bomb Suspect Was Wanted Across Europe

According to the investigation, Berezovska was wanted on suspicion of attempted murder, placing an explosive device on a public road with criminal intent, and criminal conspiracy.

Investigators believe a remotely detonated explosive device concealed inside a bag was triggered after the intended victims came within range near their apartment in Monaco. The blast left Ermolaev in critical condition, while Nasobina suffered catastrophic injuries and underwent the amputation of both legs. Their teenage son was also injured.

It was initially reported that Ermolaev's wife, Anna Ermolaeva, had been caught in the explosion. Investigators later established that she was not in Monaco when the attack took place.

Following the bombing, police alleged that a woman resembling Berezovska crossed the border into France on foot before travelling through Beausoleil, then onward to Italy and Germany. Those movements led to an international search supported by Interpol.

The Red Notice included a photograph of Berezovska and described her as having a large tattoo, believed to depict a snake, covering much of her right arm between the shoulder and elbow.

Unknown Details of Suspect's Death

The investigation took another unexpected turn after Pravda reported that Berezovska's body had been found in Kyiv at around 11 p.m. on Monday.

According to the publication's law enforcement sources, she had been shot. The report did not say when she died or identify anyone responsible for her death.

At this stage, no official information has been released explaining who killed Berezovska or whether her death is directly connected to the Monaco bombing investigation. As a result, the circumstances surrounding the shooting remain unconfirmed and should be treated with caution until investigators provide further details.

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It's also been reported that two suspects were detained after Berezovska's body was discovered, including a serving military intelligence officer. No further details about their alleged involvement or any potential charges were included in the source report.

Meanwhile, Ermolaev is understood to have emerged from a coma following the attack, although he remains seriously injured. Nasobina also continues to receive treatment after suffering life-changing injuries in the explosion.

The attempted assassination has attracted international attention because of both the sophistication of the attack and the rapid cross-border investigation that followed. Authorities alleged that the explosive device had been carefully positioned before being remotely detonated as the victims approached.

Why Interpol Stepped In

Interpol's involvement reflected the belief that the suspect had already travelled across multiple European countries in the days after the explosion. The organisation's Red Notice was intended to alert law enforcement agencies worldwide to locate and provisionally arrest Berezovska pending legal proceedings.

Instead, investigators are now faced with a second mystery. The woman they had been searching for has reportedly been found dead before she could be questioned about the bombing.

Whether her death was connected to the attempted assassination, whether it was intended to silence a suspect, or whether it resulted from unrelated circumstances remains unknown. Based on the information currently available, investigators have not publicly confirmed a motive, identified a shooter, or established any link between the Kyiv killing and the Monaco explosion.