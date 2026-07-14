Authorities have revealed that Ndodana Mkhanyisi Tshuma, 45, was carrying a firearm that police allege he planned to use to take his own life. An international task force arrested Tshuma in South Africa after he allegedly fled the UK following the murders of his wife and two daughters.

On Monday, 13 July, Tshuma appeared before the Johannesburg Central Magistrates' Court on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm.

Meanwhile, British prosecutors have submitted a provisional extradition request seeking his return to the UK, where he faces three counts of murder following the deaths of his wife, Nothabo Zandile Tshuma, 42, and daughters Natalie, 15, and Nala, five.

The arrest concluded one of this year's most high-profile international manhunts, spanning two continents.

Tshuma will remain in the custody of South African authorities until 22 July while investigators from both countries continue parallel criminal and extradition proceedings.

Tshuma's Suicide Plan

South African police allege that Tshuma bought the unlicensed firearm on 5 July, shortly after arriving in the country. He was arrested five days later in the Kensington suburb of Johannesburg following an international manhunt involving South African police, Interpol, the UK's National Crime Agency and Bedfordshire Police.

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National police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe told reporters: 'It is our suspicion that this firearm was going to be used to end his life.'

Tshuma's arrest has also resulted in a separate criminal case in South Africa over the alleged unlawful possession of a firearm, an offence that can carry a prison sentence of up to 15 years for a first-time offender.

The suspect reportedly left Britain via Heathrow Airport before the bodies of his three family members were discovered at their home in Great Denham, Bedfordshire, prompting the issuance of an Interpol Red Notice.

Mathe also said Tshuma's extended family in Africa played a pivotal role in his arrest, adding that they did not harbour him.

The Triple Bedfordshire Murder

The 45-year-old has been charged by British authorities with three counts of murder over the deaths of his wife and daughters.

Police discovered the bodies at the family's home in Great Denham, Bedfordshire, on Friday, 4 July, after responding to a welfare check requested by a concerned individual who reported that Zandile Tshuma and her daughters had not been seen for several days.

According to post-mortem examinations, all three victims died from blunt force trauma, prompting a homicide investigation.

Detective Chief Inspector Sam Khanna said: 'This is an incredibly tragic case in which a mother and her two young daughters have sadly lost their lives.'

After reviewing the evidence gathered by detectives, the Crown Prosecution Service authorised the charges against Tshuma. Since then, the case has attracted international attention because of the cross-border manhunt, which ended with his arrest in Johannesburg.

Extradition Proceedings Underway

If the British authorities' provisional extradition request is approved, Tshuma is expected to be returned to the UK to stand trial on the murder charges.

The extradition process is separate from the firearm possession case he faces in South Africa. For now, South African courts must determine how the local proceedings will be handled before or alongside any transfer to the UK.

Meanwhile, family, friends and residents of Great Denham continue to mourn the loss of a mother and her two young daughters, whose lives were cut tragically short.