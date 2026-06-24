British Airways pilot Kwame Yeboah drove 200 miles across England to rape a 12-year-old girl he met on Omegle and has been jailed for more than eight years.

The 30-year-old commercial first officer, of Drake Way, Reading, targeted the child on the random video-chat site, groomed her online and then travelled to Merseyside to carry out multiple sexual offences.

Ex-British Airways Pilot Admits Child Rape Offences

Yeboah, 30, of Drake Way, Reading, was sentenced at Liverpool Crown Court on Wednesday, 24 June, where the full scale of his behaviour was set out before the judge.

He had pleaded guilty on Wednesday, 22 April, to three counts of raping a girl under the age of 13. The court heard that the former first officer used the video-chat platform Omegle to initiate contact with the young victim before manipulating her into a physical meeting. Law enforcement officials revealed that Yeboah drove from his residence in Berkshire to Merseyside specifically to assault the child.

'Our investigation has proved that Yeboah is a dangerous sexual offender, who will now begin a significant jail sentence for his abhorrent crimes. After contacting his victim online, he groomed her, and then travelled to Merseyside in order to abuse her, admitting his guilt only when confronted with the case against him,' Detective Constable Roxana Tusa from CCSET said after Yeboah's sentencing.

Following the sentencing, police leadership reiterated their dedication to pursuing child sexual abusers and removing them from the community. Investigators expressed hope that the swift identification and subsequent prosecution of the former pilot would offer some comfort to the victim and her family as they move forward. Authorities commended the young girl's strength throughout the inquiry, acknowledging the difficulty victims face when reporting such offences.

The force also issued a wider appeal, urging anyone who has experienced abuse to come forward to the authorities or their partner agencies. Specially trained officers remain on duty to handle all reports with seriousness, ensuring that victims are treated with sensitivity and compassion at every step.

How The Pilot Used Omegle To Target A Child

In late 2025, Yeboah initiated online contact with a young child who initially claimed to be 17. However, her subsequent discussions about school and photographs in uniform made it clear that she was significantly younger and legally incapable of consent. Despite this, Yeboah groomed her, sending intimate images and making frequent phone calls to falsely manufacture a sense of emotional security and care.

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In February 2026, Yeboah travelled from Reading to Merseyside to meet the girl late at night. He drove her to an isolated location where he raped her three times, leaving the child near her pickup point before driving away.

The assaults were uncovered days later when a friend confided in the victim's mother, prompting a police investigation that quickly identified Yeboah using the personal details he had provided to the child.

The specifics of the case underline the safeguarding risks tied to unregulated, anonymous online chat rooms. Merseyside Police summaries confirm that Yeboah groomed the child over the internet before undertaking the four-hour journey north to commit the assaults. His position as a commercial airline pilot stood in contrast to the tactics documented by investigators.

The Crown Prosecution Service emphasised the extensive digital trail left by the defendant, which ultimately allowed detectives to track his movements and secure an early admission of guilt. This swift legal resolution meant the victim was spared the distress of giving live evidence during a trial.

This is what's wrong witb society.



If a monster like this gets 8 years we're doomed. It should be the death penalty



If raped happened mostly to men, life in prison or death penalty would be the standard everywhere — Ellie (@Ali18343) June 24, 2026

Public Outrage Erupts Over 'Lenient' Jail Term and Airline Vetting

The eight-year jail term triggered criticism across social media, with observers condemning the penalty as too lenient. On Instagram and X (formerly Twitter), commentators demanded much harsher consequences for convicted paedophiles, with several users declaring that life imprisonment should be the legal 'baseline.'

Several critics labelled the sentence a 'catastrophic failure of the justice system,' arguing that the punishment failed to reflect the gravity of the crime.

Anger also targeted Yeboah's former employers, with questions raised over how he had passed the airline's vetting procedures. Some commentators threatened a boycott, expressing concern that someone operating passenger jets could have such 'dangerous impulses.'

British Airways confirmed that the pilot was suspended immediately upon his arrest and sacked shortly afterwards.