A woman who says she was trained as a Russian seduction agent has described a regimented state programme in which recruits rehearsed oral technique on bananas held at a fixed angle, part of what she calls a clinical, joyless curriculum designed to turn intimacy into tradecraft.

Aliia Roza, who claims she was groomed from childhood for Russian intelligence before defecting more than two decades ago, has detailed the alleged training in a series of podcast interviews that have since gone viral.

She describes drills stripped of any pleasure or romance, framed instead as technical exercises rehearsed until they met a standard set by instructors.

The Banana Drills And Roza's Account Of A Clinical Curriculum

Roza has described the oral-technique training as one component of a broader syllabus in seduction, psychology and manipulation. In a recent interview on the Figuring Out podcast hosted by Raj Shamani, from which the widely shared clip is drawn, she outlined how recruits were taught to treat physical intimacy as a mechanical skill rather than an intimate act.

The essence of her claim is that the state removed emotion from the equation entirely. According to Roza, trainees practised on fruit positioned at a consistent angle, repeating movements until they were judged correct, in a setting she likens to a laboratory more than a bedroom.

She has framed this repeatedly as evidence that the programme viewed the human body as a tool of the state, a phrase she returns to often across her interviews.

Roza has given similar accounts, and has stated that said she was selected at 18 from a group of 350 students for a top-secret programme developed by former KGB psychologists and senior officers, and that entry was impossible without a high-ranking family member in the service. She has described the wider training as physically and psychologically brutal.

Who Aliia Roza Says She Is

By her own telling, Roza was born in the Soviet Union into a Kazakh-Tatar military family and raised inside a state programme for officers' children, trained from a young age in martial arts and psychological conditioning. She says she was later deployed to infiltrate human and drug trafficking networks, using seduction and long-term immersion to gather intelligence, before a mission went wrong and set in motion her defection.

She now lives in the West, works as a confidence coach and public speaker, and has spoken at the United Nations. She has said she still attends therapy weekly and lives with post-traumatic stress and anxiety, telling interviewers that she never asked herself how she felt about being, in her words, in a body that was constantly abused.

Roza has built a public platform around this narrative, launching a podcast, writing a book and developing a documentary. That commercial dimension is worth noting for readers weighing her account, since her story is also the product she sells. She casts her present work as educational, aimed at teaching people to recognise manipulation in dating, work and social media.

More recently she has applied that message to the technology industry, and has claimed that both Russia and China deploy attractive female operatives to target male tech workers and executives, building emotional intimacy before extracting information.

She argued that engineers and founders are unusually vulnerable because many are overworked and socially isolated, and advised them to slow down online interactions and verify identities offline. Those claims, like the rest of her account, rest on her own authority rather than any disclosed evidence.

The Documented History Behind The Viral Claim

Whatever the truth of Roza's individual story, the broader phenomenon she describes is real and historically documented. Soviet intelligence ran seduction-based operations for decades, deploying female agents known as 'sparrows' or 'swallows' and male agents known as 'ravens' to compromise targets and extract secrets, a practice known as the honey trap.

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Declassified cases and defector testimony have confirmed several such operations, including the KGB's entrapment of French ambassador Maurice Dejean in the late 1950s.

Former CIA officer Jason Matthews, who drew on this history for his novel Red Sparrow, has described a Soviet sexpionage school in Kazan that trained female agents, and former CIA officer Jonna Mendez has recounted a case in which a US Marine at the Moscow embassy was compromised by a sparrow.

The male equivalent ran in parallel across the Eastern Bloc. East German intelligence under spymaster Markus Wolf famously deployed so-called Romeo agents, charming and well-mannered men who seduced secretaries and officials in West Germany to harvest secrets during the Cold War. Historians have documented the programme extensively, lending further weight to the general category of operation Roza describes, even as the specifics of her own training remain hers alone to attest.

Roza's account slots into that lineage, which is part of why it resonates. The historical scaffolding is solid even where her personal claims cannot be tested, and it is that combination of a believable backdrop and an unverifiable narrator that has propelled her clips across social media.

Until an intelligence archive or a named official corroborates her, Aliia Roza's banana drills remain a compelling story told by a single voice, carrying the weight of history but none of its proof.