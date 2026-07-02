Vickrum Digwa, the convicted murderer of 18-year-old university student Henry Nowak in Southampton in December 2025, has reportedly been placed in solitary confinement at HMP Frankland following a refusal to be transferred to the prison's A-wing. The 23-year-old, who was jailed for life in May 2026, allegedly cited fears for his safety due to the wing's association with the fatal attack on notorious child killer Ian Huntley earlier this year.

Digwa is now spending 23 hours a day in isolation, leaving his cell only for strictly monitored daily exercise. According to reports from within the Category A prison, also known as the 'Monster Mansion', the decision to house Digwa in the segregation unit follows a direct standoff with staff. Prison sources claim the inmate refused to relocate to the A-wing, fully aware of the violent reputation that unit has acquired in recent months.

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A Standoff Over Prison Safety

The atmosphere at HMP Frankland has remained volatile throughout 2026, exacerbated by the fatal assault on Ian Huntley in February. Huntley, who was serving a life sentence for the Soham murders, was struck repeatedly with a metal bar in a prison workshop and later died in hospital.

A source told The Sun that Digwa was moved to segregation because he had refused to go to A-wing, knowing it was the wing where Huntley was murdered and fearing for his safety.

'He is there because he is terrified and refused to locate to a wing. He was told he was going on to A-wing and he knew it was where Huntley was killed — and said 'No'. He said he could not be kept safely on there, which is accurate, as there is already talk about him around the prison. They cannot make him go on to the wing, and he could be in 'seg' for a very long time,' the source said.

The source added that conditions in segregation can be 'really grim,' saying that the only activities for an inmate would be to read the books provided and listen to a tiny wind-up radio.

He said, 'Inmates are given a really small wind-up radio and you can read books and that's about it. You get taken out for an hour at the same time as three other cons but, even then, the exercise yard is split into four and you cannot mix. And he has to have all the prison-issue food in his cell, which is pretty grim.'

'Most inmates on seg end up pacing around their cell or shouting out of the window. It is the sort of regime that will drive you mad.'

Reports suggest prison officials cannot force Digwa onto a wing if they believe there is a credible threat to his safety. Officials are said to be aware that Digwa's arrival has generated attention among inmates at Frankland.

The Restrictive Regime of the 'Monster Mansion'

HMP Frankland in County Durham has long housed offenders convicted of some of Britain's most heinous crimes, earning it the nickname, 'Monster Mansion'. Frankland has seen several high-profile violent incidents involving dangerous inmates in recent years.

In February of this year, Huntley, who was convicted of murdering 10-year-old girls Jessica Amiee Chapman and Holly Wells in the Soham murders, suffered devastating injuries following an assault inside the prison. Huntley later died from his head injuries in the hospital.

In May 2024, the BBC reported that Michael Mullaney was attacked with a claw hammer four times in the head out of the blue by fellow inmate Damien Bendall, who received a further life sentence as punishment. Bendall was already serving life for the murder of his pregnant partner, along with her three children.

A High-Profile Conviction Under Review

Digwa's incarceration stems from the brutal murder of Henry Nowak in December 2025. The attack, which occurred in Southampton, drew national outrage after it emerged that Digwa had falsely claimed to be the victim of a racist attack, leading responding officers to handcuff the dying student while leaving his assailant free.

While Digwa received a life sentence with a minimum term of 21 years in May 2026, his case remains a subject of intense public and legal scrutiny. The Attorney General has filed an appeal arguing that the original sentence was unduly lenient, and independent investigations into the police handling of the initial call-out are ongoing.

As Digwa continues his isolation, his presence in the high-security system underscores the persistent challenges of managing dangerous offenders in a facility that has seen a succession of violent outbursts, including previous attacks involving high-profile inmates like Damien Bendall.