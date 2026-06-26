British TikTok influencer Brooke George has been charged with the murder of her boyfriend in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, and could face the death penalty if convicted.

According to campaign group Detained in Dubai, George grabbed a knife in self-defence during a violent attack by her boyfriend. She is currently being held at Bur Dubai Police Station after being arrested on 22 June. The organisation has called for the influencer to be released on bail and for the case to be treated as one involving domestic violence.

Who Is Brooke George?

Brooke George is a 23-year-old British TikTok influencer with more than 99,000 followers. She is from Gravesend, Kent, and previously worked at John Lewis. On TikTok, George is known for sharing lifestyle content. Her last post, uploaded in November 2025, showed her partying with friends.

George met her 26-year-old boyfriend on Facebook and travelled to Dubai to visit him. According to Detained in Dubai, her first visit lasted about a week and was positive, with the influencer describing it as 'the time of my life.'

However, during her second visit, George claimed his behaviour had changed, alleging that he became 'increasingly controlling and abusive.'

What Happened to Brooke George in Dubai?

When George learned that her boyfriend had booked her only a one-way ticket, she said she became 'alarmed' and wanted to return home. She alleged that he repeatedly punched her, withheld her passport and attacked her in their apartment. According to Detained in Dubai, George feared for her life and reached for a kitchen knife while trying to defend herself.

George was arrested on 22 June and has been charged with premeditated murder. According to the organisation, she is currently being held at Bur Dubai Police Station, where she was allegedly forced to strip naked in front of male officers without any female officers present. The influencer described the experience as 'deeply humiliating and distressing.'

In a statement released through Detained in Dubai, George's mother, Thereza George, said her daughter 'did not seem like herself' the day before the incident.

'The day before the incident, she did not seem like herself. She was quieter and not her usual happy, cheerful self, but she did not tell me why. That evening they went to a bar in Dubai. When I spoke to Brooke right after the incident, she was absolutely terrified. I have never seen my daughter so frightened in my life. She was crying uncontrollably. I could see that one of her eyes was badly swollen and was beginning to close,' George's mother said.

'As Brooke's mother, I am deeply concerned for her welfare. The daughter I spoke to that night was utterly terrified. I firmly believe she was desperately trying to get home and away from whatever had happened to her,' she added.

Campaign Group Calls for Bail

'We are calling for Brooke to be released on bail pending the outcome of the investigation,' Radha Stirling, CEO of Detained in Dubai, said in a statement.

'The authorities must investigate Brooke's allegations with the same seriousness as the allegation against her. Multiple witnesses observed visible injuries immediately after the incident. Rather than treating Brooke solely as a murder suspect, investigators must also examine her being the victim of serious violence and possible exploitation. She should be afforded protection, appropriate medical care, legal representation and immediate British consular assistance while the investigation proceeds,' she added.

A spokesperson for the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office said, 'We are in touch with a British woman detained in the UAE, we are supporting her family, and we are in contact with the local authorities.'