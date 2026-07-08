Thiago Nahuel Pocovi, 26, is accused of manslaughter over the death of Sofía Devries. The charge comes five months after Devries, 23, disappeared beneath the surface while completing an advanced diving course in Argentina in February.

The tragedy, which should have been a routine scuba certification dive, occurred in one of the country's most famous diving destinations, Puerto Madryn. According to prosecutors, Pocovi allegedly failed to follow established safety protocols during the excursion, which prompted the criminal investigation that could lead to a full trial.

A desperate search operation was launched shortly after the disappearance of the 23-year-old, which ended with divers discovering her body two days later, approximately 20 metres (65 feet) below the surface.

Investigation Turns to Alleged Safety Failures

In the latest court ruling, the focus shifted to whether the tragedy could've been prevented rather than the accident itself. On 6 July, Pocovi was formally charged by Judge Marcela Pérez Bogado with manslaughter.

The instructor was in court remotely from Buenos Aires while prosecutors outlined allegations surrounding his failure to comply with the professional standards expected of a driving instructor responsible for leading a group underwater.

Investigators also added that Pocovi's conduct was 'contrary to safety protocols and the regulations governing professional diving instructors.'

How a Routine Lesson Became a Court Case

Devries and her partner, alongside other participants, travelled to the Golfo Nuevo near Punta Cuevas to complete an advanced scuba certification dive. The group descended near the Hu Shun Yu 809, an artificial reef in the form of a deliberately sunk fishing vessel.

During the dive, underwater visibility reportedly deteriorated, eventually causing the group to disperse unknowingly.

Prosecutors allege Devries showed signs of distress after reaching the seabed and removed her regulator. It's also alleged that her partner was trying to assist her, but she lost access to her air supply.

In a post-mortem examination, it was concluded that Devries died from drowning by immersion. No evidence of assault by a third party was found, but investigators stressed that the criminal case centres on whether there was negligence in following safety procedures on the instructor's part.

Case Moves to the Next Stage

Read more UK Mum of Two Dies From Shocking Skull Fracture as Partner Is Found Dead Hours Later UK Mum of Two Dies From Shocking Skull Fracture as Partner Is Found Dead Hours Later

As the investigation remains in its preparatory phase, the Public Prosecutor's Office will continue gathering evidence before deciding whether the case should proceed to trial.

Investigators are expected to interview additional witnesses, including diving instructors and other participants in the excursion. The diving equipment used during the expedition is also expected to undergo further examination.

Pocovi has not publicly responded to the allegations, and no verdict has been reached at the time of writing.

Beyond the courtroom, the tragedy has sparked widespread discussion within Argentina's diving community, particularly around the responsibilities of professional diving instructors and the importance of strict adherence to safety procedures during training dives.

For Devries' family and loved ones, the legal proceedings represent more than a criminal case. The eventual outcome may provide answers as to how a dive intended to mark the next step in her underwater training ended in tragedy.