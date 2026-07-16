Fresh allegations surrounding Donald Trump's relationship with the late Senator Lindsey Graham have sparked fierce debate after a prominent Trump biographer claimed the president may have held private rumours about Graham's alleged sexuality over him.

The explosive accusation has resurfaced only days after Graham's death, fuelling renewed scrutiny of the senator's dramatic political transformation from one of Trump's harshest critics to one of his most dependable allies.

The claims remain unverified, and Graham never publicly identified as gay nor confirmed any such allegations during his lifetime.

Michael Wolff Revives Long Running Rumours About Lindsey Graham

The latest controversy began after journalist and Trump biographer Michael Wolff discussed the long-debated relationship between Trump and Graham.

During the interview, Wolff claimed it was widely believed within political circles in Washington that Graham was gay but had never publicly acknowledged it.

Wolff claimed there was widespread speculation in Washington about Graham's private life, saying: 'I don't think that there's anybody in Washington at any informed level who was not aware that Lindsey Graham was gay.'

Wolff went further by suggesting Trump viewed the alleged secret as something that gave him influence over the South Carolina senator. When asked directly whether Trump believed he had 'something on Lindsey', Wolff replied that he believed this was the case.

When asked what Trump's alleged knowledge meant politically, Wolff replied: 'I'm not sure that it meant anything more to Donald Trump than he had something on Lindsey.'

Wolff described Graham as 'an embarrassing suck up', arguing that remaining close to Trump required constant praise of the president. He claimed that people within Trump's circle joked Graham could always be relied upon to reassure Trump by telling him, 'Sir, you're fantastic.'

Despite the bold claims, Wolff offered no documentary evidence or firsthand proof that Trump ever blackmailed Graham or explicitly threatened to expose his alleged sexuality.

Graham himself never publicly discussed his sexual orientation, and Trump has never acknowledged using such information as political leverage.

Graham's Dramatic Shift Towards Trump

When Trump first entered Republican politics, Graham repeatedly warned that he believed the future president would damage both the Republican Party and the United States.

Critics have often pointed to Graham's willingness to defend Trump following major controversies, including the aftermath of the 6 January 2021 Capitol riot.

Graham initially declared that 'enough is enough' following the violence before later renewing his support for Trump, a reversal that prompted widespread criticism from both political opponents and some Trump supporters.

Wolff argued that Graham's constant shifts reflected the realities of political power rather than ideological consistency, claiming that remaining close to Trump required unwavering loyalty and constant reassurance of the president.

Personal Choices Become Part of a Bigger Political Debate

Commentators reflecting on Wolff's remarks argued that politicians from previous generations often faced significant pressure to conceal aspects of their private lives, particularly in conservative states where public opinion was less accepting of LGBTQ+ identities.

Although Wolff's comments have generated widespread discussion online, they remain allegations rather than established fact.

No evidence has been presented showing that Trump ever threatened Graham, used confidential information against him or directly influenced his political decisions through blackmail.